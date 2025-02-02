AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Rory McIlroy wins big chunk of $20 million purse
Published February 2, 2025 05:43 PM
What’s better than playing Pebble Beach?
Playing Pebble Beach for a $20 million purse.
The PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, not only awarded $3.6 million to the winner, Rory McIlroy, but seven figures to second and third as well. In fact, solo fifth in the 80-man field was good for $795,000, or more than Tiger Woods made for winning this event in 2000 ($720,000).
As for McIlroy, his 27th career victory pushed him a little closer to Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Woods still leads at $120,999,166, but the second-ranked McIlroy is now at $94,589,348.
Here is a breakdown of what each player who finished 72 holes earned on Sunday:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|$3,600,000
|2
|Shane Lowry
|$2,160,000
|3
|Lucas Glover
|$1,160,000
|3
|Justin Rose
|$1,160,000
|5
|Russell Henley
|$755,000
|5
|Cam Davis
|$755,000
|7
|Tom Kim
|$640,000
|7
|Sepp Straka
|$640,000
|9
|Billy Horschel
|$535,000
|9
|Scottie Scheffler
|$535,000
|9
|Taylor Pendrith
|$535,000
|12
|Si Woo Kim
|$455,000
|13
|Andrew Novak
|$368,500
|13
|Jason Day
|$368,500
|13
|Tony Finau
|$368,500
|13
|Austin Eckroat
|$368,500
|17
|Tom Hoge
|$272,000
|17
|Seamus Power
|$272,000
|17
|Min Woo Lee
|$272,000
|17
|Collin Morikawa
|$272,000
|17
|Sam Stevens
|$272,000
|22
|Adam Scott
|$158,270
|22
|Byeong Hun An
|$158,270
|22
|Taylor Moore
|$158,270
|22
|Patrick Rodgers
|$158,270
|22
|Gary Woodland
|$158,270
|22
|Akshay Bhatia
|$158,270
|22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$158,270
|22
|Eric Cole
|$158,270
|22
|Viktor Hovland
|$158,270
|22
|Sam Burns
|$158,270
|22
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$158,270
|33
|Sungjae Im
|$99,000
|33
|Keith Mitchell
|$99,000
|33
|Nick Taylor
|$99,000
|33
|Patrick Cantlay
|$99,000
|33
|J.J. Spaun
|$99,000
|33
|Jake Knapp
|$99,000
|33
|Lee Hodges
|$99,000
|40
|Stephan Jaeger
|$66,375
|40
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$66,375
|40
|Erik van Rooyen
|$66,375
|40
|Maverick McNealy
|$66,375
|40
|Robert MacIntyre
|$66,375
|40
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$66,375
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$66,375
|40
|Aaron Rai
|$66,375
|48
|Will Zalatoris
|$48,600
|48
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$48,600
|48
|Thomas Detry
|$48,600
|48
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$48,600
|48
|Justin Thomas
|$48,600
|53
|Max Homa
|$43,000
|53
|Brian Harman
|$43,000
|53
|Sahith Theegala
|$43,000
|53
|Rickie Fowler
|$43,000
|53
|J.T. Poston
|$43,000
|58
|Harry Hall
|$39,250
|58
|Denny McCarthy
|$39,250
|58
|Davis Thompson
|$39,250
|58
|Nick Dunlap
|$39,250
|62
|Justin Lower
|$37,750
|62
|Chris Kirk
|$37,750
|64
|Kevin Yu
|$37,000
|65
|Keegan Bradley
|$36,000
|65
|Adam Hadwin
|$36,000
|65
|Corey Conners
|$36,000
|68
|Doug Ghim
|$35,000
|69
|Jordan Spieth
|$34,500
|69
|Beau Hossler
|$34,500
|69
|Ben Griffin
|$34,500
|72
|Cameron Young
|$34,000
|73
|Matthieu Pavon
|$33,375
|73
|Wyndham Clark
|$33,375
|73
|Harris English
|$33,375
|73
|Mark Hubbard
|$33,375
|77
|Nico Echavarria
|$32,750
|78
|Brendon Todd
|$32,500