AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Rory McIlroy wins big chunk of $20 million purse

  
Published February 2, 2025 05:43 PM

What’s better than playing Pebble Beach?

Playing Pebble Beach for a $20 million purse.

The PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, not only awarded $3.6 million to the winner, Rory McIlroy, but seven figures to second and third as well. In fact, solo fifth in the 80-man field was good for $795,000, or more than Tiger Woods made for winning this event in 2000 ($720,000).

As for McIlroy, his 27th career victory pushed him a little closer to Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Woods still leads at $120,999,166, but the second-ranked McIlroy is now at $94,589,348.

Here is a breakdown of what each player who finished 72 holes earned on Sunday:

﻿Finish Player Earnings
1 Rory McIlroy $3,600,000
2 Shane Lowry $2,160,000
3 Lucas Glover $1,160,000
3 Justin Rose $1,160,000
5 Russell Henley $755,000
5 Cam Davis $755,000
7 Tom Kim $640,000
7 Sepp Straka $640,000
9 Billy Horschel $535,000
9 Scottie Scheffler $535,000
9 Taylor Pendrith $535,000
12 Si Woo Kim $455,000
13 Andrew Novak $368,500
13 Jason Day $368,500
13 Tony Finau $368,500
13 Austin Eckroat $368,500
17 Tom Hoge $272,000
17 Seamus Power $272,000
17 Min Woo Lee $272,000
17 Collin Morikawa $272,000
17 Sam Stevens $272,000
22 Adam Scott $158,270
22 Byeong Hun An $158,270
22 Taylor Moore $158,270
22 Patrick Rodgers $158,270
22 Gary Woodland $158,270
22 Akshay Bhatia $158,270
22 Tommy Fleetwood $158,270
22 Eric Cole $158,270
22 Viktor Hovland $158,270
22 Sam Burns $158,270
22 Rasmus Hojgaard $158,270
33 Sungjae Im $99,000
33 Keith Mitchell $99,000
33 Nick Taylor $99,000
33 Patrick Cantlay $99,000
33 J.J. Spaun $99,000
33 Jake Knapp $99,000
33 Lee Hodges $99,000
40 Stephan Jaeger $66,375
40 Mackenzie Hughes $66,375
40 Erik van Rooyen $66,375
40 Maverick McNealy $66,375
40 Robert MacIntyre $66,375
40 Jhonattan Vegas $66,375
40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $66,375
40 Aaron Rai $66,375
48 Will Zalatoris $48,600
48 Matt Fitzpatrick $48,600
48 Thomas Detry $48,600
48 Hideki Matsuyama $48,600
48 Justin Thomas $48,600
53 Max Homa $43,000
53 Brian Harman $43,000
53 Sahith Theegala $43,000
53 Rickie Fowler $43,000
53 J.T. Poston $43,000
58 Harry Hall $39,250
58 Denny McCarthy $39,250
58 Davis Thompson $39,250
58 Nick Dunlap $39,250
62 Justin Lower $37,750
62 Chris Kirk $37,750
64 Kevin Yu $37,000
65 Keegan Bradley $36,000
65 Adam Hadwin $36,000
65 Corey Conners $36,000
68 Doug Ghim $35,000
69 Jordan Spieth $34,500
69 Beau Hossler $34,500
69 Ben Griffin $34,500
72 Cameron Young $34,000
73 Matthieu Pavon $33,375
73 Wyndham Clark $33,375
73 Harris English $33,375
73 Mark Hubbard $33,375
77 Nico Echavarria $32,750
78 Brendon Todd $32,500