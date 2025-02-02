AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Rory McIlroy wins big chunk of $20 million purse

What’s better than playing Pebble Beach?

Playing Pebble Beach for a $20 million purse.

The PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, not only awarded $3.6 million to the winner, Rory McIlroy, but seven figures to second and third as well. In fact, solo fifth in the 80-man field was good for $795,000, or more than Tiger Woods made for winning this event in 2000 ($720,000).

As for McIlroy, his 27th career victory pushed him a little closer to Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Woods still leads at $120,999,166, but the second-ranked McIlroy is now at $94,589,348.

Here is a breakdown of what each player who finished 72 holes earned on Sunday: