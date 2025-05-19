Baffled at PGA, Bryson DeChambeau has ‘tricks up my sleeve’ for U.S. Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau had one word to describe his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship. calling it “baffling.”

The power hitter also seemed thrilled to get out of Charlotte and as far away from Quail Hollow’s closing three holes known as the Green Mile as he could.

“The Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today — and that’s golf, man,” DeChambeau said. “I’ve got to be more precise and fix what I can fix to make myself more consistent and get up there, the likes of what Scottie (Scheffler) is doing right now.”

DeChambeau played the final three holes at Quail Hollow in 4 over par for the weekend, and tied for second with Harris English and Davis Riley at 6-under 278, five shots behind Scheffler.

DeChambeau called the closing stretch at Quail Hollow one of the toughest he’s played.

On both Saturday and Sunday he birdied the difficult par-4 15th hole and entered the Green Mile looking to apply pressure to Scheffler.

He never did.

Instead DeChambeau was forced to take some consolation with his third top-5 finish in the last four major championships, including last summer’s win at the U.S. Open. He has seven top-10 finishes in his last 11 majors.

“Always proud to top five in a major,” DeChambeau said. “I feel like I’m playing good when I’m doing that but I mean, it’s disappointing not to get the job done because that’s what I came here to do.”

Now he’ll set his sights on winning a third U.S. Open next month at Oakmont.

“I’m going to work my butt to have make that happen,” DeChambeau said.

“I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve that I’m going to be working on and hopefully bring for the U.S. Open, but I’ve got to get some equipment here soon.”

Riley will be there with him.

After shooting 68 and 67 on Friday and Saturday, he closed with a disappointing 72 but hung on for a tie for second place, by far his best finish at a major. It moved him to 53rd in the world ranking, setting him up for a spot in the U.S. Open field.

The top four finishers at the PGA Championship also earned an automatic spot in the 2026 Masters.

“Hopefully, it will springboard me and I can kind of get in contention more on some of these majors,” Riley said.

English had the low round of the day, shooting a 65 after playing the final 12 holes in 6 under. That included making a birdie on No. 18, one of just six on the day from the field.

“I feel like I’m a more well rounded player now, and it’s just about matching up everything,” English said referring to a string of missed cuts at the majors earlier in his career. “Got to get my short game a little tighter, got to get my putting a little more consistent, but I’m really happy with the way I’m hitting the ball right now.”

He said it also gives some confidence with team selection for September’s Ryder Cup fast approaching.

“It’s a big thought in my mind,” said English, who helped the U.S. team win in 2021 at Whistling Straits, but did not make the team in 2023. “Playing at Whistling, once you make one of those teams, you never want to miss out.

“It’s just the pinnacle of our sport. It’s definitely the forefront of my mind. Yeah, I’m here to try to compete in a major championship, and however well it does with me and the Ryder Cup, I’m all for it. I know this will go a long way, but I know there’s a lot of golf to play and keep getting better and keep having good finishes.”