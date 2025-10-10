Baycurrent Classic 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.
The third round continues Friday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.
Here’s a look at the groupings for Round 3 in the no-cut, 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:25 PM
EDT
|1
Keita Nakajima
Matt McCarty
Vince Whaley
|7:25 PM
EDT
|10
Mac Meissner
Ren Yonezawa
Sungjae Im
|7:36 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Bud Cauley
Max Homa
|7:36 PM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Mikumu Horikawa
Lee Hodges
|7:47 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Hideki Matsuyama
Matt Wallace
|7:47 PM
EDT
|10
Aldrich Potgieter
Emiliano Grillo
Michael Kim
|7:58 PM
EDT
|1
Kota Kaneko
Rasmus Højgaard
Adam Scott
|7:58 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Gerard
Kaito Onishi
Sam Stevens
|8:09 PM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Sam Ryder
Taiga Semikawa
|8:09 PM
EDT
|10
Andrew Putnam
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
|8:20 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Takumi Kanaya
Collin Morikawa
|8:20 PM
EDT
|10
Takanori Konishi
Billy Horschel
Karl Vilips
|8:31 PM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Højgaard
|8:31 PM
EDT
|10
Wyndham Clark
Kurt Kitayama
Taylor Moore
|8:42 PM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Yu
|8:42 PM
EDT
|10
Isaiah Salinda
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
|8:53 PM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Beau Hossler
|8:53 PM
EDT
|10
Riki Kawamoto
Satoshi Kodaira
Taiga Kobayashi
|9:04 PM
EDT
|1
Kazuki Higa
Garrick Higgo
Kevin Roy
|9:04 PM
EDT
|10
Eric Cole
Joe Highsmith
Tom Kim
|9:15 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Si Woo Kim
Rico Hoey
|9:15 PM
EDT
|10
Tatsunori Shogenji
Ryo Ishikawa
Patrick Rodgers
|9:26 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Sahith Theegala
Nico Echavarria
|9:26 PM
EDT
|10
Sami Valimaki
Ryo Hisatsune
Danny Walker
|9:37 PM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Alex Smalley
Xander Schauffele
|9:37 PM
EDT
|10
Naoto Nakanishi
Gary Woodland
Davis Riley