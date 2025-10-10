 Skip navigation
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

  
Published October 10, 2025 08:53 AM
The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The third round continues Friday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 7:45 p.m.

Here’s a look at the groupings for Round 3 in the no-cut, 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. EDT.

Time
TeePlayers
7:25 PM
EDT		1

Keita Nakajima

Matt McCarty

Vince Whaley

7:25 PM
EDT		10

Mac Meissner

Ren Yonezawa

Sungjae Im

7:36 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Bud Cauley

Max Homa

7:36 PM
EDT		10

Mark Hubbard

Mikumu Horikawa

Lee Hodges

7:47 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt Wallace

7:47 PM
EDT		10

Aldrich Potgieter

Emiliano Grillo

Michael Kim

7:58 PM
EDT		1

Kota Kaneko

Rasmus Højgaard

Adam Scott

7:58 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Gerard

Kaito Onishi

Sam Stevens

8:09 PM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Sam Ryder

Taiga Semikawa

8:09 PM
EDT		10

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Joel Dahmen

8:20 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Takumi Kanaya

Collin Morikawa

8:20 PM
EDT		10

Takanori Konishi

Billy Horschel

Karl Vilips

8:31 PM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Højgaard

8:31 PM
EDT		10

Wyndham Clark

Kurt Kitayama

Taylor Moore

8:42 PM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Yu

8:42 PM
EDT		10

Isaiah Salinda

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

8:53 PM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Beau Hossler

8:53 PM
EDT		10

Riki Kawamoto

Satoshi Kodaira

Taiga Kobayashi
(a)

9:04 PM
EDT		1

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Kevin Roy

9:04 PM
EDT		10

Eric Cole

Joe Highsmith

Tom Kim

9:15 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Si Woo Kim

Rico Hoey

9:15 PM
EDT		10

Tatsunori Shogenji

Ryo Ishikawa

Patrick Rodgers

9:26 PM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Sahith Theegala

Nico Echavarria

9:26 PM
EDT		10

Sami Valimaki

Ryo Hisatsune

Danny Walker

9:37 PM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Alex Smalley

Xander Schauffele

9:37 PM
EDT		10

Naoto Nakanishi

Gary Woodland

Davis Riley