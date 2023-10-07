There’s no meat to this Tour pro’s motivation at Sanderson

Should Ben Griffin successfully close out his two-shot, 36-hole lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, he’ll receive a rooster trophy to go along with the nearly $1.5 million first-place prize.

He just won’t be spending any of that winner’s check on Sanderson Farms’ chicken.

“I’m primarily vegan,” explained Griffin, the second-year PGA Tour pro who is 14 under through two rounds at Country Club of Jackson. “I’m plant-based, so it’s the Sanderson Farms tournament, so it’s kind of a funny one. I just want the headline to say, ‘Vegan wins chicken championship.’ I mean, it’s bad. This is bad. But I’ve got to be honest with you guys, that’s kind of a motivator for me.

“I think it would be kind of funny of a headline if I get it done.”

It’s hard to disagree.

Griffin tees off Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET with Harrison Endycott, who is tied for second, two shots back. The North Carolina product, who quit pro golf in mid-2021 before returning a few months later and earning his Korn Ferry Tour card via Q-School, posted nine top-25s in his rookie PGA Tour campaign this past season, advancing to the first playoff event and keeping full status.