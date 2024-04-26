 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery

  
Published April 26, 2024 04:36 PM

Three months after tearing his Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery, Bernhard Langer is scheduled to return on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer’s injury occurred while playing pickleball on Feb 1. He had surgery the next day and had to miss what was supposed to be his final Masters appearance earlier this month.

The two-time green jacket winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member said in a statement on Friday, however, that he was all-systems-go for next week’s Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is the tour’s all-time winner, with 46 titles. He’s a four-time champion at this event and has won 28 events after the age of 57.

“Statistically, they say that guys win the most tournaments from age 50 to 55 on the PGA Tour Champions, and then they kind of drop off. I’m trying to continue to prove them wrong,” said the 66-year-old Langer. “This tournament has a special place in my heart. It was my first victory out here on the PGA Tour Champions in 2007, and it is just a fantastic event all around.”

The tournament will be held May 3-5 at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.