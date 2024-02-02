Bernhard Langer tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets
NBA Best Bets, Props, Feb. 2: Malcolm Brogdon, Blazers vs Nuggets
NCAA Football: Southern California Spring Game
Wisconsin hires former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as safeties coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Fordham vs St.Louis: Streaming info for Saturday’s A10 men’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gamblingdiscussion_240202.jpg
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
nbc_pft_brockpurdyv2_240202.jpg
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
nbc_pft_draftkingsshowme_v2_240202.jpg
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets
NBA Best Bets, Props, Feb. 2: Malcolm Brogdon, Blazers vs Nuggets
NCAA Football: Southern California Spring Game
Wisconsin hires former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as safeties coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Fordham vs St.Louis: Streaming info for Saturday’s A10 men’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gamblingdiscussion_240202.jpg
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
nbc_pft_brockpurdyv2_240202.jpg
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
nbc_pft_draftkingsshowme_v2_240202.jpg
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bernhard Langer tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely

  
Published February 2, 2024 11:42 AM

Bernhard Langer tore his Achilles tendon Thursday and will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

Langer, 66, said in a statement released through the PGA Tour Champions that he suffered the leg injury during a training session at home in Florida and will have surgery Friday. He didn’t put a timetable on a return – only that he looks forward to “seeing the fans and my fellow competitors back on the course soon.”

“Throughout my career, faith and family have been my bedrocks, providing me strength and guiding me through difficult times,” he said. “I will lean on both as I work toward a return to competition.”

Dedicated to his health and fitness, Langer has amassed a remarkable senior resume, winning 46 times on the PGA Tour Champions, the most all time. But Langer was admittedly starting to slow down, and he said last month that this year’s Masters, his 41st as a competitor, would be his last.

Recovery for a torn Achilles tendon typically takes at least a few months, putting in jeopardy not just Langer’s final Masters appearance but the majority of his Champions Tour season.

Langer tied for 22nd in his season debut two weeks ago in Hawaii.