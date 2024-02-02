Bernhard Langer tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely

Bernhard Langer tore his Achilles tendon Thursday and will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

Langer, 66, said in a statement released through the PGA Tour Champions that he suffered the leg injury during a training session at home in Florida and will have surgery Friday. He didn’t put a timetable on a return – only that he looks forward to “seeing the fans and my fellow competitors back on the course soon.”

“Throughout my career, faith and family have been my bedrocks, providing me strength and guiding me through difficult times,” he said. “I will lean on both as I work toward a return to competition.”

Dedicated to his health and fitness, Langer has amassed a remarkable senior resume, winning 46 times on the PGA Tour Champions, the most all time. But Langer was admittedly starting to slow down, and he said last month that this year’s Masters, his 41st as a competitor, would be his last.

Recovery for a torn Achilles tendon typically takes at least a few months, putting in jeopardy not just Langer’s final Masters appearance but the majority of his Champions Tour season.

Langer tied for 22nd in his season debut two weeks ago in Hawaii.

