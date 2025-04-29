Brandt Snedeker tabbed as next U.S. Presidents Cup captain opposite Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy

Next up as Presidents Cup captains: Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy.

Snedeker will lead the U.S. team for the first time next year at Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 course outside of Chicago while Ogilvy takes the reins of the International side for his first captaincy.

Snedeker, 44, played in one Presidents Cup, compiling a 2-3 record at Muirfield Village in 2013. He also competed on two Ryder Cup teams, was a Presidents Cup assistant last year and is slated to serve as vice captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team later this year at Bethpage Black.

“It’s a tremendous honor … and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf,” Snedeker said. “Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International team.”

Ogilvy, 47, has a more extensive Presidents Cup record than Snedeker, having played in three (2007, 2009, 2011) while amassing a 7-6-1 record and serving as an assistant in each of the past four editions. The Australian also more of a connection to the No. 3 course, as his design firm, OCM, oversaw a recent renovation of the course that was completed last summer.

“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career,” Ogilvy said. “I am honored to now take on the role of captain … at Medinah Country Club’s course No. 3, a place that means a great deal to me. Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.”

The 2026 matches are scheduled for Sept. 24-27. The U.S. leads the all-time series 13-1-1.