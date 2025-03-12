Brooks Koepka keeping options open: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Brooks Koepka on Wednesday responded to Fred Couples’ recent claim that Koepka wants to rejoin the PGA Tour, saying that he has a contract obligation to fulfill with LIV Golf and that he’s keeping his options open beyond that.

Couples made headlines recently by saying in an interview with Seattle’s KJR 93.3 FM that he’s in frequent contact with Koepka who, apparently, “wants to come back. I will say that: I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.”

Koepka, speaking with reporters Wednesday ahead of LIV’s event in Singapore, said that he spoke with Couples after those comments came out and that he never goes “too much into detail about what’s going on.”

“Like I’ve said before, I’m not in those rooms,” Koepka continued. “I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.

“Right now, I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that a reunification between PGA Tour and LIV players remains a top priority in the ongoing negotiations with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, but there are no upcoming meetings scheduled with President Trump or PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

LIV Golf doesn’t reveal the contract terms of its players, but it’s believed that Koepka’s deal runs through 2026.

“I’ve got nothing,” Koepka said of his future plans. “Everybody else seems to know more than I do.”