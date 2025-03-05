Bryson DeChambeau addresses LIV future: ‘We aren’t going anywhere’

Bryson DeChambeau said Wednesday that he remains excited about his future with LIV Golf and that the league isn’t “going anywhere” amid talks of reunifying the men’s professional game.

Though conversations continue between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said this week that no deal is imminent and that having the best players in the world play together more often remains an overarching goal for the Tour and President Donald Trump, who has been actively involved in the negotiations over the past month.

Arguably the biggest star in the sport currently is DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion who has helped grow his brand over the past few years. The 31-year-old’s status with LIV has been the subject of much speculation, particularly since the league does not publicly disclose contract terms.

When asked if he wanted to clear it up Wednesday in Hong Kong, site of this week’s LIV event, DeChambeau told reporters: “I’m very excited about the future of LIV Golf. I’m very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we’re starting to create. That’s my goal is to create this lasting legacy where we impact millions and millions of golfers’ lives around the world. That should tell you everything you should know.”

As for where he sees LIV headed over the next few years?

“I continue to see LIV Golf growing,” he said. “It’s going to grow at an exponentiating pace for years to come, and we aren’t going anywhere.”