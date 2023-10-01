 Skip navigation
Caddie LaCava reaches out to Rory McIlroy following Saturday friction

  
Published October 1, 2023 07:28 AM

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – American caddie Joe LaCava reached out to Rory McIlroy late Saturday, according to NBC Sports reporter Steve Sands, following one of the most contentious days in modern Ryder Cup history.

LaCava texted McIlroy’s camp, “Love you guys, I have nothing but respect,” and the two met early Sunday at Marco Simone.

Friction began on the 18th green during Saturday’s final fourball match when Patrick Cantlay converted a crucial birdie putt sending the American side into a mocking celebration of hat waving. LaCava, who caddies for Cantlay, continued the celebration in McIlroy’s sight line while McIlroy was attempting to line up his own birdie attempt. That prompted an angry response from the Northern Irishman’s caddie, Harry Diamond, and some of his European teammates.

The issue spilled over to the front of the clubhouse when Jim “Bones” Mackay, who caddies for American Justin Thomas and is friends with LaCava, attempted to talk to McIlroy as he waited for his car. Whatever Mackay said prompted McIlroy to respond angrily.

“That can’t happen. That can’t f--king happen,” McIlroy yelled in Mackay’s direction. “That’s a f--king disgrace.”

McIlroy and Mackay had to be separated by Shane Lowry and McIlroy’s manager confirmed the exchange in the parking area was prompted by what happened on the 18th green.

McIlroy crossed paths with Mackay while he prepared for his Sunday singles match but they did not talk.