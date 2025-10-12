Chandler Blanchet wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members

In the end, no one moved in or out of the top 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points at the season finale, where Chandler Blanchet prevailed by two shots over Barend Botha.

Blanchet picked up his second title of the year at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, closing in 6-under 66 to finish at 14 under par. The 66 tied the lowest round of anyone on the week at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort.

The 29-year-old Floridian finished second on the season-long points list, where the top 20 earned PGA Tour cards for next year.

Johnny Keefer tied for 12th in French Lick, Indiana, good enough to retain his spot atop the standings. In addition to his PGA Tour card, the 24-year-old who had two wins this season, also earned spots in the 2026 Players Championship and U.S. Open. Perhaps more importantly, he is immune from the periodical reshuffles the other 19 graduates will endure next year.

Mitchell Meissner (T-37) was the first man out, staying in the 21st position in which he began the week. Botha needed to win in order to have a chance to crack the top 20, but his final-round 70 left him in 28th place.

Previously, the Korn Ferry Tour was allotted 30 PGA Tour cards for the following season, but with the big tour reducing its threshold for full exempt status by 25 cards (down from 125 to 100), the developmental circuit also felt the squeeze.

Nos. 21-75 in points will have full KFT status next season and automatically advance to the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School in December, where five cards will be on offer.

Here are the top 20 finishers this season on the Korn Ferry Tour:

1. Johnny Keefer

2. Chandler Blanchet

3. Austin Smotherman

4. Neal Shipley

5. Emilio Gonzalez

6. Hank Lebioda

7. Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8. S.H. Kim

9. Christo Lamprecht

10. Davis Chatfield

11. Zach Bauchou

12. Pierceson Coody

13. S.T. Lee

14. Jeffry Kang

15. Kensei Hirata

16. Trace Crowe

17. John VanDerLaan

18. Marty Dou

19. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

20. Pontus Nyholm