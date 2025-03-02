Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches concludes Sunday with the final round at PGA National.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:00 AM
EST
|1
Davis Riley
Alejandro Tosti
|8:10 AM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Francesco Molinari
|8:20 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
|8:30 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
|8:40 AM
EST
|1
Matthew Riedel
Taylor Moore
|8:50 AM
EST
|1
Sam Ryder
Michael Thorbjornsen
|9:00 AM
EST
|1
Ben Polland
Matt McCarty
|9:10 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
Antoine Rozner
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Niklas Norgaard
Chris Kirk
|9:35 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Isaiah Salinda
|9:45 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Charley Hoffman
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Jackson Suber
|10:05 AM
EST
|1
Max Greyserman
Matti Schmid
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Beau Hossler
Shane Lowry
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
Matt Kuchar
Min Woo Lee
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Quade Cummins
Patrick Fishburn
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Ricky Castillo
Kris Ventura
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Luke Clanton (a)
Jesper Svensson
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Chan Kim
Alex Smalley
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Rico Hoey
Karl Vilips
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Vince Whaley
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Nicolai Højgaard
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Zach Johnson
Andrew Putnam
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Brice Garnett
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Joel Dahmen
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Brian Campbell
Jordan Spieth
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Victor Perez
Patrick Rodgers
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Rikuya Hoshino
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Daniel Berger
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Max McGreevy
Sepp Straka
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Joe Highsmith
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Doug Ghim
Rickie Fowler
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Ben Griffin
|1:50 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Michael Kim