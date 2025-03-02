 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Sunday’s final round at PGA National

  
Published March 1, 2025 07:04 PM

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches concludes Sunday with the final round at PGA National.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
8:00 AM
EST		1

Davis Riley

Alejandro Tosti

8:10 AM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Francesco Molinari

8:20 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

8:30 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM
EST		1

Matthew Riedel

Taylor Moore

8:50 AM
EST		1

Sam Ryder

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:00 AM
EST		1

Ben Polland

Matt McCarty

9:10 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

Antoine Rozner

9:20 AM
EST		1

Niklas Norgaard

Chris Kirk

9:35 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Isaiah Salinda

9:45 AM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Charley Hoffman

9:55 AM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Jackson Suber

10:05 AM
EST		1

Max Greyserman

Matti Schmid

10:15 AM
EST		1

Beau Hossler

Shane Lowry

10:25 AM
EST		1

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

10:35 AM
EST		1

Quade Cummins

Patrick Fishburn

10:50 AM
EST		1

Ricky Castillo

Kris Ventura

11:00 AM
EST		1

Luke Clanton (a)

Jesper Svensson

11:10 AM
EST		1

Chan Kim

Alex Smalley

11:20 AM
EST		1

Rico Hoey

Karl Vilips

11:30 AM
EST		1

Vince Whaley

Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Nicolai Højgaard

11:50 AM
EST		1

Zach Johnson

Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Brice Garnett

12:15 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Joel Dahmen

12:25 PM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Jordan Spieth

12:35 PM
EST		1

Victor Perez

Patrick Rodgers

12:45 PM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Rikuya Hoshino

12:55 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Daniel Berger

1:10 PM
EST		1

Max McGreevy

Sepp Straka

1:20 PM
EST		1

Taylor Montgomery

Joe Highsmith

1:30 PM
EST		1

Doug Ghim

Rickie Fowler

1:40 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Ben Griffin

1:50 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Michael Kim