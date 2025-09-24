 Skip navigation
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats

nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats

nbc_simms_morelikely_250923.jpg
NFL Week 4 predictions: Parsons, Taylor, Mayfield
nbc_simms_rookieofweek_250923.jpg.jpg
Undrafted Huntington shines for the Browns
nbc_simms_pennixjr_250923.jpg
Penix ‘was as bad as you can imagine’ Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Collin Morikawa: Bethpage crowds ‘tame’ so far, hopes Cam Young fist pumps ‘in someone’s face’

  
Published September 24, 2025 03:06 PM

Consider Collin Morikawa unimpressed, at least so far.

The American, playing in his third Ryder Cup this week at Bethpage Black, had high expectations for the notoriously boisterous New York crowds, which, in his opinion, haven’t lived up to their billing through two days of fans being allowed on site.

Luckily for Morikawa’s U.S. side, there is still time, with matches not starting until Friday.

“I’ll be honest, I think it’s kind of tame so far, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Morikawa said. “I know tomorrow is going to be pretty bad (Thursday’s weather forecast bumped the opening ceremony to Wednesday), but I hope Friday is just absolute chaos. I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American team. We want it. … I think we really have to tap into that. I hope they come strong.

“Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy.”

When it comes to Morikawa’s teammates, he’s hoping for similar, especially from the usually emotionless Cameron Young.

“I would love to see Cam Young just throw a massive fist pump in someone’s face,” Morikawa said. “He’s a fiery competitor. I’ve known Cam for a long time. He’s been very stoic, right? We’re deep competitors. Whether you see that or not through the TV or through watching us play, he wants to whoop some butt. Yeah, I would love to see a nice little putter raise, undercut, fist-pump. … I don’t know if he’ll do it. He didn’t even smile after he won, so I’m hoping. Fingers crossed.”

As for Young, who was raised in Scarsdale, New York, he called it the most people he’s seen on a golf course on a Tuesday ever. So, if they weren’t exactly raising the roof yet, he was confident they would be once the competition begins.

“I think they will bring a lot to it come Friday,” Young said.