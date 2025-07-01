 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 7): Valkyries forge ahead, Dream jump Liberty, Lynx lead pack
Tennis: French Open
Coco Gauff is out in the first round of Wimbledon with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to Dayana Yastremska
Tennis: French Open
The record number of seeded men out in the 1st round includes Zverev and Musetti

nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
Lillard 'done' as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
Avoid Rockies' Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
Projecting Waller's fantasy value with Dolphins

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Collin Morikawa recalls best shot, and it's not driving the green at the 2020 PGA

Published July 1, 2025 04:26 PM

  
Published July 1, 2025 04:26 PM
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble

July 1, 2025 12:49 PM
July 1, 2025 12:49 PM
The race for the FedExCup Playoffs and top-100 PGA Tour exemption status is heating up, and the John Deere Classic is a key week for those on the bubble, like Rickie Fowler. Hailey Hunter brings the latest from Illinois.

Scottie Scheffler was raving about a 3-iron he hit into a par 5 at the Travelers Championship because it came off perfectly. That led him to recall two other pure shots in recent memory, a 9-iron on the par-3 third at The Players Championship and a 6-iron on the fifth hole at the 2022 Masters.

It’s not always about the score it yields, just the pureness of the shot. That’s why whenever Collin Morikawa thinks about one of the best shots he ever hit, it wasn’t necessarily his driver on the par-4 16th at Harding Park that stopped 7 feet away for eagle when he won the 2020 PGA Championship. That was a stock drive with a great bounce.

Instead, he thought back to his final hole when he won the DP World Tour Championship in 2021 to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai .

“It was on 18, par 5, front left pin,” Morikawa said last week. “I’ve watched the shot many times on YouTube because I’m like, ‘How do I make it that easy?’ Front left pin, water on the left, had 4-iron I think out of the first cut and I hit it exactly where I wanted. I could miss it in the water, lose the tournament; hit it in the bunker, not make up-and-down. It was picture perfect.

“And it’s rare you get to do that, but that’s why we keep practicing,” he said. ”I’m telling you, it’s inches, margins, centimeters, degrees. We’re crazy, but we love it.”