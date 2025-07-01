Collin Morikawa recalls best shot, and it’s not driving the green at the 2020 PGA

Scottie Scheffler was raving about a 3-iron he hit into a par 5 at the Travelers Championship because it came off perfectly. That led him to recall two other pure shots in recent memory, a 9-iron on the par-3 third at The Players Championship and a 6-iron on the fifth hole at the 2022 Masters.

It’s not always about the score it yields, just the pureness of the shot. That’s why whenever Collin Morikawa thinks about one of the best shots he ever hit, it wasn’t necessarily his driver on the par-4 16th at Harding Park that stopped 7 feet away for eagle when he won the 2020 PGA Championship. That was a stock drive with a great bounce.

Instead, he thought back to his final hole when he won the DP World Tour Championship in 2021 to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai .

“It was on 18, par 5, front left pin,” Morikawa said last week. “I’ve watched the shot many times on YouTube because I’m like, ‘How do I make it that easy?’ Front left pin, water on the left, had 4-iron I think out of the first cut and I hit it exactly where I wanted. I could miss it in the water, lose the tournament; hit it in the bunker, not make up-and-down. It was picture perfect.

“And it’s rare you get to do that, but that’s why we keep practicing,” he said. ”I’m telling you, it’s inches, margins, centimeters, degrees. We’re crazy, but we love it.”