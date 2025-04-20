Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout
Garrick Higgo won the Corales Puntacana Championship Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory.
Higgo closed in 72 to post 14 under par. Joel Dahmen held the lead for most of the tournament but bogeyed his final three holes to finish in a tie for second.
Here’s a look at how the $4 million purse was paid out in the Dominican Republic.
|POS.
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Garrick Higgo
|$720,000
|T2
|Alejandro Tosti
|$243,400
|T2
|Keith Mitchell
|$243,400
|T2
|Jeremy Paul
|$243,400
|T2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$243,400
|T2
|Joel Dahmen
|$243,400
|T7
|Vince Whaley
|$130,000
|T7
|Chan Kim
|$130,000
|T9
|Matti Schmid
|$109,000
|T9
|Charley Hoffman
|$109,000
|T9
|Ben Martin
|$109,000
|T12
|Mark Hubbard
|$77,000
|T12
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|$77,000
|T12
|Rico Hoey
|$77,000
|T12
|Dylan Wu
|$77,000
|T12
|Matt Wallace
|$77,000
|T12
|Matt NeSmith
|$77,000
|T18
|Chris Gotterup
|$51,134
|T18
|Kaito Onishi
|$51,134
|T18
|Henrik Norlander
|$51,134
|T18
|Chad Ramey
|$51,134
|T18
|Zac Blair
|$51,134
|T18
|Seamus Power
|$51,134
|T24
|Adam Svensson
|$37,000
|T24
|David Skinns
|$37,000
|T26
|Scott Piercy
|$29,800
|T26
|Will Chandler
|$29,800
|T26
|Rikuya Hoshino
|$29,800
|T26
|Andrew Putnam
|$29,800
|T26
|Aaron Baddeley
|$29,800
|T31
|David Lipsky
|$23,400
|T31
|Kevin Roy
|$23,400
|T31
|Pierceson Coody
|$23,400
|T31
|Kris Ventura
|$23,400
|T31
|Justin Lower
|$23,400
|T31
|Danny Walker
|$23,400
|37
|Danny Willett
|$19,800
|T38
|Ricky Castillo
|$18,200
|T38
|Joseph Bramlett
|$18,200
|T38
|Sam Choi
|$18,200
|T41
|Quade Cummins
|$13,820
|T41
|Emiliano Grillo
|$13,820
|T41
|Nick Hardy
|$13,820
|T41
|George McNeill
|$13,820
|T41
|Hayden Springer
|$13,820
|T41
|Braden Thornberry
|$13,820
|T41
|Greyson Sigg
|$13,820
|T41
|Troy Merritt
|$13,820
|T49
|Hayden Buckley
|$10,180
|T49
|Max McGreevy
|$10,180
|T49
|Patrick Flavin
|$10,180
|T49
|Harry Hall
|$10,180
|T53
|Willy Pumarol
|$9,374
|T53
|Theo Humphrey
|$9,374
|T53
|Mac Meissner
|$9,374
|T53
|Ben Polland
|$9,374
|T53
|Tommy Gainey
|$9,374
|T53
|Nate Lashley
|$9,374
|T59
|Ryan Fox
|$8,960
|T59
|Ben Kohles
|$8,960
|T59
|William Mouw
|$8,960
|T59
|Thomas Aiken
|$8,960
|T63
|Mason Andersen
|$8,640
|T63
|Cody Gribble
|$8,640
|T63
|Alex Smalley
|$8,640
|T63
|John Pak
|$8,640
|67
|Jackson Suber
|$8,440
|68
|Russell Knox
|$8,360
|69
|Brian Stuard
|$8,280
|70
|Matthew Riedel
|$8,200