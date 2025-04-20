 Skip navigation
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout

  
Published April 20, 2025 06:52 PM

Garrick Higgo won the Corales Puntacana Championship Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory.

Higgo closed in 72 to post 14 under par. Joel Dahmen held the lead for most of the tournament but bogeyed his final three holes to finish in a tie for second.

Here’s a look at how the $4 million purse was paid out in the Dominican Republic.

﻿POS. PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Garrick Higgo $720,000
T2 Alejandro Tosti $243,400
T2 Keith Mitchell $243,400
T2 Jeremy Paul $243,400
T2 Michael Thorbjornsen $243,400
T2 Joel Dahmen $243,400
T7 Vince Whaley $130,000
T7 Chan Kim $130,000
T9 Matti Schmid $109,000
T9 Charley Hoffman $109,000
T9 Ben Martin $109,000
T12 Mark Hubbard $77,000
T12 Thomas Rosenmueller $77,000
T12 Rico Hoey $77,000
T12 Dylan Wu $77,000
T12 Matt Wallace $77,000
T12 Matt NeSmith $77,000
T18 Chris Gotterup $51,134
T18 Kaito Onishi $51,134
T18 Henrik Norlander $51,134
T18 Chad Ramey $51,134
T18 Zac Blair $51,134
T18 Seamus Power $51,134
T24 Adam Svensson $37,000
T24 David Skinns $37,000
T26 Scott Piercy $29,800
T26 Will Chandler $29,800
T26 Rikuya Hoshino $29,800
T26 Andrew Putnam $29,800
T26 Aaron Baddeley $29,800
T31 David Lipsky $23,400
T31 Kevin Roy $23,400
T31 Pierceson Coody $23,400
T31 Kris Ventura $23,400
T31 Justin Lower $23,400
T31 Danny Walker $23,400
37 Danny Willett $19,800
T38 Ricky Castillo $18,200
T38 Joseph Bramlett $18,200
T38 Sam Choi $18,200
T41 Quade Cummins $13,820
T41 Emiliano Grillo $13,820
T41 Nick Hardy $13,820
T41 George McNeill $13,820
T41 Hayden Springer $13,820
T41 Braden Thornberry $13,820
T41 Greyson Sigg $13,820
T41 Troy Merritt $13,820
T49 Hayden Buckley $10,180
T49 Max McGreevy $10,180
T49 Patrick Flavin $10,180
T49 Harry Hall $10,180
T53 Willy Pumarol $9,374
T53 Theo Humphrey $9,374
T53 Mac Meissner $9,374
T53 Ben Polland $9,374
T53 Tommy Gainey $9,374
T53 Nate Lashley $9,374
T59 Ryan Fox $8,960
T59 Ben Kohles $8,960
T59 William Mouw $8,960
T59 Thomas Aiken $8,960
T63 Mason Andersen $8,640
T63 Cody Gribble $8,640
T63 Alex Smalley $8,640
T63 John Pak $8,640
67 Jackson Suber $8,440
68 Russell Knox $8,360
69 Brian Stuard $8,280
70 Matthew Riedel $8,200