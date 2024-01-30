‘Crosby weather’ forecasted for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s signature debut

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am might have a new look this week, but the forecast looks chillingly familiar.

The notion of “Crosby weather” comes from the days when the event was hosted by iconic crooner Bing Crosby, and even as the event evolves into a limited-field, signature event, the one thing that rarely changes at Pebble Beach is the potential for winds, rain and cold.

Wednesday’s forecast on the Monterey Peninsula calls for a 100 percent chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area with up to an inch of rain, wind gusts to 45 mph and a high temperature around 59 degrees expected.

Conditions improve for the first round on Thursday, but only slightly, with an 80 percent chance of rain and a high of 53. The forecast for Day 1 also calls for up to 1½ inches of rain.

Friday’s forecast has a 70 percent chance of rain and although conditions are predicted to improve for Round 3, the model calls for an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts up to 50 mph on Sunday.

Last year’s event finished on Monday after high winds halted play during the third round.

