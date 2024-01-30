 Skip navigation
Top News

Jackie Robinson
Burned remnants of prized Jackie Robinson statue found after theft from public park in Kansas
Justin Turner
Report: Justin Turner and Toronto Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $13 million contract
Michigan State v Wisconsin
College Basketball Best Bets, Jan. 30: Michigan vs Michigan State, Illinois vs Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_240130.jpg
Schar nets Newcastle’s opener against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_lutbha_adebayogoal2_240130.jpg
Adebayo slots home Luton Town’s third v. Brighton
nbc_pl_goalcp2shu2_240130.jpg
Eze’s belter equalizes for Palace v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

‘Crosby weather’ forecasted for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s signature debut

  
Published January 30, 2024 03:31 PM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am might have a new look this week, but the forecast looks chillingly familiar.

The notion of “Crosby weather” comes from the days when the event was hosted by iconic crooner Bing Crosby, and even as the event evolves into a limited-field, signature event, the one thing that rarely changes at Pebble Beach is the potential for winds, rain and cold.

Wednesday’s forecast on the Monterey Peninsula calls for a 100 percent chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area with up to an inch of rain, wind gusts to 45 mph and a high temperature around 59 degrees expected.

Conditions improve for the first round on Thursday, but only slightly, with an 80 percent chance of rain and a high of 53. The forecast for Day 1 also calls for up to 1½ inches of rain.

Friday’s forecast has a 70 percent chance of rain and although conditions are predicted to improve for Round 3, the model calls for an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts up to 50 mph on Sunday.

Last year’s event finished on Monday after high winds halted play during the third round.