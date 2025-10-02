 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
Dustin Johnson fires 64 at Carnoustie to sit one off lead at Alfred Dunhill Links
Miami Hurricanes
No. 3 Miami could strengthen playoff résumé with a win at No. 18 Florida State

nbc_dls_miamiheat_251002.jpg
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Minnesota's offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
Dustin Johnson fires 64 at Carnoustie to sit one off lead at Alfred Dunhill Links
Miami Hurricanes
No. 3 Miami could strengthen playoff résumé with a win at No. 18 Florida State

nbc_dls_miamiheat_251002.jpg
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Minnesota’s offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Davis Chatfield shoots 59 with an albatross on Korn Ferry Tour

  
Published October 2, 2025 03:17 PM
OWASSO, Okla. — Davis Chatfield made an albatross on the par-5 15th and closed with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 12-under 59 in the Compliance Solutions Championship on Thursday, the third player this year with a sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chatfield played the final five holes at The Patriot Golf Club in 6 under par.

Myles Creighton in the third round and Adrien Dumont de Chassart in the first round each shot 59 in the Wichita Open earlier this year.

It was eighth round of 59 across golf this year. Jake Knapp shot 59 at the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour and Sebastian Munoz shot 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis. There also were three rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour Americas by Philip Barbaree Jr., Brett White and A.J. Ewart.

Chatfield had a two-shot lead over Zecheng Dou, who had a 61.