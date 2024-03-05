Erik van Rooyen makes up for Cognizant miss at Seminole; Tiger Woods back of the pack

Mackenzie Hughes and Frank Edwards won the gross division of the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member while Erik van Rooyen and John Pinkham took the net division title on Monday.

Van Rooyen began the day at Seminole Golf Club holding the clubhouse lead at the Cognizant Classic, which was completed on Monday following a weather suspension, and was about to leave the event and return to PGA National on the team’s eighth hole. However, he remained and posted a net score of 62 to win a scorecard playoff. The Cognizant Classic was won by Austin Eckroat, who finished at 17 under and three shots ahead of van Rooyen.

Hughes and Edwards combined for a 64 for a one-stroke victory over six other teams, including FedExCup leader Matthieu Pavon and Andrew Whiteley. Ryan Fox and Jimmy Dunne III also finished in a tie for second place in the gross division.

Playing in the event for the first time, Tiger Woods teamed with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh to finish tied for 44th in the gross division and tied for 33rd in the net division.