Eugenio Chacarra, who criticized LIV Golf for being about ‘only money,’ wins first DPWT title in India

Former LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra overcame a slow start to win the Hero Indian Open for his first DP World Tour title Sunday.

Chacarra shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 4 under and clinch the victory in his ninth tournament on the European tour. The Spaniard ended up two shots clear of Japanese Keita Nakajima, who shot an even-par 72 in the final round.

Chacharra, who was playing on a tournament invitation, won in his fifth LIV start but was left off the Fireballs roster for the 2025 season by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia.

“I’m very grateful for that opportunity,” he said, thanking organizers for the invitation. “You guys probably changed my life from today so thanks for that.”

The 25-year-old Chacarra made headlines earlier this year when he was critical of LIV Golf, saying, “I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes, how you get major access and ranking points.

“On LIV, nothing changes; there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

Chacarra started the week 309th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is expected to move inside the top 180.

“When I joined LIV, they promised OWGR [points] and majors,” Chacarra said in the January interview. “But it didn’t happen. I trusted them.”

Chacarra came into the final round at the DLF Golf and Country Club with a one-shot lead but started with a double bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the third to go back to even for the week. He bounced back with five birdies in nine holes to retake the lead, which he maintained despite a bogey on the 17th.

“It was a tough day, we knew it was going to be a long day with a lot of pressure and obviously not having the start I really wanted to,” he said. “I know when I play my best I’m one of the best players in the world, I’ve already proved that a million times.”

