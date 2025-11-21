 Skip navigation
European pro banned for 10 tournaments after ‘reckless’ rules breach

Published November 21, 2025 10:30 AM
A player on the DP World Tour’s developmental circuit has been suspended for 10 events for what is being described as a “serious breach” of the tour’s code of conduct.

Cedric Gugler, a 25-year-old from Switzerland, will miss the first 10 events of the upcoming HotelPlanner Tour season (formerly known as the Challenge Tour) after the European Tour Group determined that Gugler putted from the wrong position on multiple occasions in a recent tournament.

Gugler was disqualified from the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge this summer after the violations were reported following the first round.

The tour’s independent disciplinary panel ruled that Gugler’s actions on the greens were a “reckless infringement of the Rules of Golf” and a “serious breach” of the circuit’s code of behavior.

As a result, according to the tour’s statement, Gugler, ranked 875th in the world, will be suspended for the first 10 events of the upcoming season, beginning in late January. The full HotelPlanner Tour schedule has not yet been announced.

Gugler made just seven of 19 cuts this season, his best finish a tie for 30th. He earned just €9,483 and recently played his way into the final stage of qualifying school.