Europe’s Viktor Hovland replaced in Saturday fourballs because of neck injury

Europe was forced to make a late substitution on Saturday afternoon at Bethpage Black.

Viktor Hovland, who teamed with Bob MacIntyre on Saturday morning to beat Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in foursomes, was scratched from Saturday afternoon’s anchor match because of a neck injury. He was replaced by Tyrrell Hatton, who will pair with fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick in fourballs opposite Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

It’s unknown the severity of Hovland’s neck issue, though NBC’s Cara Banks reported that the injury popped up with four or five holes left in Hovland’s foursomes match on Saturday morning. The Norwegian chatted with captain Luke Donald on the 18th green afterward, and they decided to send Hovland to get treatment and Hatton to the range to warm up. When Hovland, 1-1 this week, was deemed unfit to play, Hatton was well prepared to step in.

All 12 players on each team are slated to play in Sunday singles. If Hovland can’t go then, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will have already designated a player to sit out via the Envelope Rule. That match would be scored as a tie.