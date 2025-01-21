 Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round

  
Published January 21, 2025 09:13 AM

The Farmers Insurance Open continues Thursday at Torrey Pines with players competing on both the North (NC) and South (SC) courses.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round. Click here for how to watch.

Time
TeePlayers
11:50 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Beau Hossler

Eric Cole

Zac Blair

11:50 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Aaron Baddeley

Danny Willett

Chandler Phillips

11:50 AM
EST

1

(NC)

Bronson Burgoon

Joseph Bramlett

Carson Young

11:50 AM
EST

10

(NC)

Mark Hubbard

Thomas Detry

Thriston Lawrence

12:01 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ryan Palmer

Wesley Bryan

Jackson Suber

12:01 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Trey Mullinax

Ben Griffin

Rico Hoey

12:01 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Patrick Fishburn

Chan Kim

Scott Gutschewski

12:01 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Patrick Rodgers

Matti Schmid

Jacob Bridgeman

12:12 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Aaron Rai

Harry Hall

Harris English

12:12 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Luke List

Vincent Norrman

Zach Johnson

12:12 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Emiliano Grillo

Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland

12:12 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Tony Finau

12:23 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Taylor Pendrith

Andrew Putnam

12:23 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Erik van Rooyen

Brandt Snedeker

Adam Schenk

12:23 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Camilo Villegas

Lee Hodges

Taylor Moore

12:23 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

Max Homa

12:34 PM
EST

1

(SC)

S.H. Kim

Isaiah Salinda

Rikuya Hoshino

12:34 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Ricky Castillo

12:34 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Jeremy Paul

Thomas Rosenmueller

Danny Walker

12:34 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Brian Campbell

Kaito Onishi

Mason Andersen

12:45 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Hayden Springer

Matthew Riedel

Chris Korte

12:45 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Anders Albertson

Jim Knous

12:45 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Norman Xiong

Quade Cummins

Ryan Hall

12:45 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Niklas Nørgaard

Kevin Velo

Jackson Koivun (a)

12:56 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Kevin Tway

Kevin Streelman

Joe Highsmith

12:56 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Charley Hoffman

Henrik Norlander

Sami Valimaki

12:56 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Nate Lashley

Victor Perez

David Skinns

12:56 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Carl Yuan

Sam Ryder

Mac Meissner

1:07 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Joel Dahmen

Alex Smalley

Max Greyserman

1:07 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chad Ramey

Garrick Higgo

Troy Merritt

1:07 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Daniel Berger

Michael Kim

Sam Stevens

1:07 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Doug Ghim

Taylor Montgomery

Vince Whaley

1:18 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Andrew Novak

Greyson Sigg

1:18 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Austin Eckroat

Kevin Yu

Si Woo Kim

1:18 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Chris Gotterup

Matt Wallace

Francesco Molinari

1:18 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Matt McCarty

Nick Hardy

Adam Svensson

1:29 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Keegan Bradley

Ludvig Åberg

Sahith Theegala

1:29 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Davis Riley

Peter Malnati

Jake Knapp

1:29 PM
EST

1

(NC)

K.H. Lee

Ryo Hisatsune

Frankie Capan III

1:29 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Jhonattan Vegas

Stephan Jaeger

Sungjae Im

1:40 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Maverick McNealy

Justin Rose

Will Zalatoris

1:40 PM
EST

10

(SC)

David Lipsky

Harry Higgs

Will Gordon

1:40 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Pierceson Coody

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

1:40 PM
EST

10

(NC)

J.J. Spaun

Justin Lower

Ben Silverman

1:51 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Max McGreevy

Antoine Rozner

Luke Clanton (a)

1:51 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Ryan Gerard

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

1:51 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Matteo Manassero

Takumi Kanaya

Tim Widing

1:51 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Kevin Roy

Philip Knowles

Braden Thornberry

2:02 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Alejandro Tosti

Will Chandler

Aldrich Potgieter

2:02 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Trevor Cone

Steven Fisk

Cavin McCall

2:02 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Dylan Wu

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

2:02 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Hayden Buckley

Willie Mack III

Charles Reiter