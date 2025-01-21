Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
The Farmers Insurance Open continues Thursday at Torrey Pines with players competing on both the North (NC) and South (SC) courses.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the second round. Click here for how to watch.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:50 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Beau Hossler
Eric Cole
Zac Blair
|11:50 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Aaron Baddeley
Danny Willett
Chandler Phillips
|11:50 AM
EST
1
(NC)
Bronson Burgoon
Joseph Bramlett
Carson Young
|11:50 AM
EST
10
(NC)
Mark Hubbard
Thomas Detry
Thriston Lawrence
|12:01 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ryan Palmer
Wesley Bryan
Jackson Suber
|12:01 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Trey Mullinax
Ben Griffin
Rico Hoey
|12:01 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Patrick Fishburn
Chan Kim
Scott Gutschewski
|12:01 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Patrick Rodgers
Matti Schmid
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:12 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Aaron Rai
Harry Hall
Harris English
|12:12 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Luke List
Vincent Norrman
Zach Johnson
|12:12 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Emiliano Grillo
Kurt Kitayama
Gary Woodland
|12:12 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Shane Lowry
Matthieu Pavon
Tony Finau
|12:23 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Taylor Pendrith
Andrew Putnam
|12:23 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Erik van Rooyen
Brandt Snedeker
Adam Schenk
|12:23 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Camilo Villegas
Lee Hodges
Taylor Moore
|12:23 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
Max Homa
|12:34 PM
EST
1
(SC)
S.H. Kim
Isaiah Salinda
Rikuya Hoshino
|12:34 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
Ricky Castillo
|12:34 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Jeremy Paul
Thomas Rosenmueller
Danny Walker
|12:34 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Brian Campbell
Kaito Onishi
Mason Andersen
|12:45 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Hayden Springer
Matthew Riedel
Chris Korte
|12:45 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Anders Albertson
Jim Knous
|12:45 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Norman Xiong
Quade Cummins
Ryan Hall
|12:45 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Niklas Nørgaard
Kevin Velo
Jackson Koivun (a)
|12:56 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Kevin Tway
Kevin Streelman
Joe Highsmith
|12:56 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Charley Hoffman
Henrik Norlander
Sami Valimaki
|12:56 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Nate Lashley
Victor Perez
David Skinns
|12:56 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Carl Yuan
Sam Ryder
Mac Meissner
|1:07 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Joel Dahmen
Alex Smalley
Max Greyserman
|1:07 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chad Ramey
Garrick Higgo
Troy Merritt
|1:07 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Daniel Berger
Michael Kim
Sam Stevens
|1:07 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Doug Ghim
Taylor Montgomery
Vince Whaley
|1:18 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Lanto Griffin
Andrew Novak
Greyson Sigg
|1:18 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Austin Eckroat
Kevin Yu
Si Woo Kim
|1:18 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Chris Gotterup
Matt Wallace
Francesco Molinari
|1:18 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Matt McCarty
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Keegan Bradley
Ludvig Åberg
Sahith Theegala
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Davis Riley
Peter Malnati
Jake Knapp
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(NC)
K.H. Lee
Ryo Hisatsune
Frankie Capan III
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Jhonattan Vegas
Stephan Jaeger
Sungjae Im
|1:40 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Maverick McNealy
Justin Rose
Will Zalatoris
|1:40 PM
EST
10
(SC)
David Lipsky
Harry Higgs
Will Gordon
|1:40 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Pierceson Coody
Cristobal Del Solar
Taylor Dickson
|1:40 PM
EST
10
(NC)
J.J. Spaun
Justin Lower
Ben Silverman
|1:51 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Max McGreevy
Antoine Rozner
Luke Clanton (a)
|1:51 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Ryan Gerard
John Pak
Noah Goodwin
|1:51 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Matteo Manassero
Takumi Kanaya
Tim Widing
|1:51 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Kevin Roy
Philip Knowles
Braden Thornberry
|2:02 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Alejandro Tosti
Will Chandler
Aldrich Potgieter
|2:02 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Trevor Cone
Steven Fisk
Cavin McCall
|2:02 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Dylan Wu
Paul Peterson
William Mouw
|2:02 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Hayden Buckley
Willie Mack III
Charles Reiter