Final-round tee times, pairings for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational takes place Sunday, March 10 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry share the lead, with Wyndham Clark one back and Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley two off the pace. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round (click here for how to watch).