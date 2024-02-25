Final-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta
The final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Sunday in Vallarta.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.
Here are tee times and pairings for the finale:
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:24 AM
EST
|1
MJ Daffue
|8:29 AM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
|8:38 AM
EST
|1
Harry Hall
Austin Smotherman
|8:47 AM
EST
|1
James Hahn
Padraig Harrington
|8:56 AM
EST
|1
Trace Crowe
Erik Barnes
|9:05 AM
EST
|1
Dylan Wu
Ryan Moore
|9:14 AM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Nico Echavarria
|9:23 AM
EST
|1
Victor Perez
Austin Eckroat
|9:32 AM
EST
|1
Carl Yuan
Troy Merritt
|9:41 AM
EST
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Santiago De la Fuente
|9:50 AM
EST
|1
Hayden Springer
Cristobal Del Solar
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Ryan McCormick
Garrick Higgo
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Lanto Griffin
Mark Hubbard
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Kevin Dougherty
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Robby Shelton
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Palmer
Aaron Baddeley
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Chandler Phillips
Aaron Rai
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Wilson Furr
Greyson Sigg
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Parker Coody
Chad Ramey
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Stuart Macdonald
Maverick McNealy
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Martin Trainer
Carson Young
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Chesson Hadley
Stephan Jaeger
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
C.T. Pan
Tony Finau
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Alvaro Ortiz
Doug Ghim
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Champ
Patrick Rodgers
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Brandon Wu
Jorge Campillo
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Keith Mitchell
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Novak
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Matt Wallace
Joseph Bramlett
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
Erik van Rooyen
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Chan Kim
Robert MacIntyre
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Ben Silverman
Henrik Norlander
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Sami Valimaki