Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico
NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250
Xfinity Atlanta race results: Austin Hill wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

Final-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  
Published February 24, 2024 07:15 PM

The final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Sunday in Vallarta.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.

Here are tee times and pairings for the finale:

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:24 AM
EST		1

MJ Daffue

8:29 AM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

8:38 AM
EST		1

Harry Hall

Austin Smotherman

8:47 AM
EST		1

James Hahn

Padraig Harrington

8:56 AM
EST		1

Trace Crowe

Erik Barnes

9:05 AM
EST		1

Dylan Wu

Ryan Moore

9:14 AM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

9:23 AM
EST		1

Victor Perez

Austin Eckroat

9:32 AM
EST		1

Carl Yuan

Troy Merritt

9:41 AM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Santiago De la Fuente
(a)

9:50 AM
EST		1

Hayden Springer

Cristobal Del Solar

10:00 AM
EST		1

Ryan McCormick

Garrick Higgo

10:10 AM
EST		1

Lanto Griffin

Mark Hubbard

10:20 AM
EST		1

Jimmy Stanger

Kevin Dougherty

10:30 AM
EST		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Robby Shelton

10:40 AM
EST		1

Ryan Palmer

Aaron Baddeley

10:50 AM
EST		1

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

11:00 AM
EST		1

Wilson Furr

Greyson Sigg

11:10 AM
EST		1

Parker Coody

Chad Ramey

11:25 AM
EST		1

Stuart Macdonald

Maverick McNealy

11:35 AM
EST		1

Martin Trainer

Carson Young

11:45 AM
EST		1

Chesson Hadley

Stephan Jaeger

11:55 AM
EST		1

C.T. Pan

Tony Finau

12:05 PM
EST		1

Alvaro Ortiz

Doug Ghim

12:15 PM
EST		1

Cameron Champ

Patrick Rodgers

12:25 PM
EST		1

Brandon Wu

Jorge Campillo

12:35 PM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Keith Mitchell

12:45 PM
EST		1

Emiliano Grillo

Andrew Novak

1:00 PM
EST		1

Matt Wallace

Joseph Bramlett

1:10 PM
EST		1

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

1:20 PM
EST		1

Chan Kim

Robert MacIntyre

1:30 PM
EST		1

Ben Silverman

Henrik Norlander

1:40 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Sami Valimaki