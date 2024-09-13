Following major transportation problems, fans help energize U.S. to 6-2 lead at Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. – If you bus them, they will come.

And they were there on the first tee Friday, thousands of them, maxing out the grandstands – and their lung capacities. Thousands more lining the fairway, raucously cheering as Nelly Korda teed off and Megan Khang skipped along to the DJ’s thumping sound.

Former President Barack Obama joined in support, high-fiving those around him and posing for photos, regardless of team affiliation.

It was a vibrant Friday afternoon outside the nation’s capital as the home team took a 6-2 lead in the 19th Solheim Cup, a positive ending (at least for the U.S.) to a dour beginning (for all involved).

Bus complications prevented hordes of fans from arriving to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club for the start of Day 1 of the LPGA’s marquee event.

They eventually got there. And they cheered and chanted – and, rightfully so, ranted.

A bright yellow media lanyard proved to be a beckoning light.

“We got to the bus at 6:15 (a.m.) and didn’t get here until 9:30!” a fan shouted, unsolicited.

“Bad day for the LPGA!” another voice broke through the air.

One fan, rushing down the 18th hole, knocked over a volunteer’s seat stand. “No more alcohol for you,” she jokingly chided. “I earned this!” he responded.

With opening foursomes beginning at 7:05 a.m. ET and gates opening at 6, fans arrived early at the main spectator lot, concert venue Jiffy Lube Live, some more than an hour in advance.

“The problem was, there weren’t enough buses,” said Carolyn Keating, a former area resident who flew in from Bentonville, Arkansas, to attend the matches and see family.

Keating said she arrived at the lot, which is five miles from the course, and inquired about the wait. Hearing it could be up to two hours for a transfer, she opted for “Plan B.”

“I found a place to park off Lee Highway and walked in,” she said.

“Two miles.”

Keating said that with a smile on her face, adding that she enjoyed the conversations had with the many, many other motorists-turned-pedestrians.

“It’s disappointing,” U.S. captain Stacy Lewis said. “It is what it is. You play in these things for years, and things happen. Unfortunately, it was a big one.”

The LPGA issued a statement at 9:21 a.m., saying, in part, “we’re working on ways to express our regret to those impacted.” It offered no explanation of events that led to the debacle or solutions to prevent it from happening again.

While Keating and others wondered what it would be like leaving the course Friday evening, they certainly got their fill while on RTJ grounds.

A crowd seven-deep watched the first two matches conclude on the 16th green. U.S. assistant captains congregated under a nearby scoreboard that showed the home team up, 2-zip.

Buoyed by the rising crowd, the U.S. teams turned three tight matches around the turn into a trio of 3-and-2 wins.

“Obviously you notice that the stands aren’t full, but what matters is everyone is out here now cheering for us loud,” Korda said following her morning victory.

The Americans led, 3-1, after the morning session – a nice advantage, but not a comfortable margin, not after the U.S. blew a 4-0 lead after the opening frame last year at Finca Cortesin.

There was no letdown this Friday. The opposite, in fact.

Amid the amped electricity, the U.S. won three matches by at least three holes.

“The energy,” Lewis said of her afternoon priority. “Felt like at times in Spain last year we got flat. Just wanted to make sure we had the right people out here with the energy.”

Mission accomplished.

Nelly Korda displays power and dominance in winning both Friday matches at Solheim Cup Korda, playing with different partners, produced a pair of dominating wins on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.

Korda and Megan Khang won, 6 and 4. Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang won, 5 and 4. Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel won, 3 and 2.

The only European victory was also a blowout, as Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom routed Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson, 6 and 5.

It’s the first time in the history of the competition that a team has led by this large of a margin after Day 1.

“We faced quite a big challenge last year. We’ve done it before; we can do it again,” European captain Suzann Pettersen said.

“I don’t feel like we played poorly. … The Americans played great. We have a massive job in front of us.”

Which will begin about 15 minutes past sunrise Saturday morning.

Hopefully, fans will be there to see it.