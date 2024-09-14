 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Full stands, Taylor Swift and Teddy Roosevelt to start Day 2 of Solheim Cup

  
Published September 14, 2024 07:57 AM
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
September 13, 2024 06:20 PM
The Golf Central crew discuss the issues that arose with the Solheim Cup shuttle busses that caused some spectators to miss the opening tee-off and prompted a vague statement from the LPGA in response.

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Greeted by Taylor Swift over the loudspeakers and a capacity crowd in the grandstands, Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz arrived on the first tee Saturday morning to begin Day 2 of the Solheim Cup.

Following a shuttle-bus fiasco on Friday that severely delayed fans’ arrivals, leaving the first tee with hundreds of empty seats when the competition commenced, the problems appeared corrected at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The LPGA sent out a statement Friday night (after deleting a previous one that stated Friday’s fans would be compensated two complimentary tickets to either Saturday or Sunday’s play) saying it had made “significant” changes to the shuttle system, including increasing the total number of running buses.

Korda and Corpuz are facing Europe’s Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen in the morning foursomes, with the U.S. leading the event, 6-2.

After the real Barack Obama greeted players Friday afternoon on the opening hole, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln (the Washington Nationals’ mascot versions) were there Saturday morning.

Encouraging the DJ to keep the music going the fans to keep cheering, Corpuz split the fairway to send off the U.S. team.