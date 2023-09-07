Future sites and locations for the biennial Ryder Cup matches
Published September 7, 2023 03:09 PM
Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, will play host to the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.
Here’s a look at where future matches are scheduled for the biennial team competition, pitting the U.S. vs. Europe:
|Year
|Venue
|Location
|2025
|Bethpage State Park’s Black Course
|Farmington, New York
|2027
|The Golf Course at Adare Manor
|County Limerick, Ireland
|2029
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|Chaska, Minnesota
|2031
|TBD
|TBD
|2033
|The Olympic Golf Club’s Lake Course
|San Francisco, California
|2035
|TBD
|TBD