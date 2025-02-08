‘Gimme that f***ing putter': Justin Thomas a little excited after recovery shot

With all he’s accomplished, it takes a lot to impress Justin Thomas. His second shot Friday on the par-5 13th at the WM Phoenix Open is on that list.

Thomas, playing from the waste area well left of the fairway, rifled an iron from 216 yards. He didn’t realize it until on-course reporter — and good friend — Smylie Kaufman told him, but his ball finished on the green, 34 feet from the hole.

“Hell yeah, brother,” Thomas replied to Kaufman, and then said to his caddie, enthusiastically, “Gimme that f***ing putter!”

Thomas two-putted for birdie and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to shoot 3-under 68 and finish four off the 36-hole lead at TPC Scottsdale.