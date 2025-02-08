 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIL Luge World Cup Innsbruck 2024
Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships
NHOF Class of 2025 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd express gratitude with induction to NASCAR Hall of Fame
WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
Who missed the cut Friday at WM Phoenix Open? Not Nick Hardy, yet, as he’s got 17 feet left in the morning

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_250207.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s keeps rolling, beats UConn
nbc_golf_wmphoenixrd2_250207.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nd_hockey_site.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 9 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIL Luge World Cup Innsbruck 2024
Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships
NHOF Class of 2025 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd express gratitude with induction to NASCAR Hall of Fame
WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
Who missed the cut Friday at WM Phoenix Open? Not Nick Hardy, yet, as he’s got 17 feet left in the morning

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_250207.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s keeps rolling, beats UConn
nbc_golf_wmphoenixrd2_250207.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nd_hockey_site.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 9 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘Gimme that f***ing putter': Justin Thomas a little excited after recovery shot

  
Published February 7, 2025 07:24 PM

With all he’s accomplished, it takes a lot to impress Justin Thomas. His second shot Friday on the par-5 13th at the WM Phoenix Open is on that list.

Thomas, playing from the waste area well left of the fairway, rifled an iron from 216 yards. He didn’t realize it until on-course reporter — and good friend — Smylie Kaufman told him, but his ball finished on the green, 34 feet from the hole.

“Hell yeah, brother,” Thomas replied to Kaufman, and then said to his caddie, enthusiastically, “Gimme that f***ing putter!”

Thomas two-putted for birdie and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to shoot 3-under 68 and finish four off the 36-hole lead at TPC Scottsdale.