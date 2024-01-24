Goal achieved: Nick Dunlap takes over top spot as No. 1-ranked amateur

At least one of Nick Dunlap’s remaining amateur goals has been achieved.

After his history-making victory at the PGA Tour’s American Express, Dunlap, the 20-year-old sensation from Alabama, leapfrogged two players to reach the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the first time.

The No. 1 spot had long been a goal for Dunlap, who is currently mulling his pro future. With the win at PGA West, Dunlap has PGA Tour status through at least 2026 and would be exempt into the seven remaining signature events if he opts to turn pro. Dunlap is meeting this week in Tuscaloosa with his family, coaches and advisors to determine his next step. The Tour heads to Pebble Beach next week for the second signature event featuring no cut and a $20 million purse.

Ranked third in the World Amateur standings, Dunlap soared past both Gordon Sargent and Christo Lamprecht to assume the No. 1 spot. The stunning performance, when Dunlap became the first amateur to win on Tour since 1991, also lifted him all the way to 68th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Becoming the top-ranked amateur and winning an NCAA title for Alabama were Dunlap’s two biggest remaining goals.

Only one left.