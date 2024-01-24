 Skip navigation
NFL Draft
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Richmond v George Washington
How to watch George Washington vs Richmond: Streaming info for tonight's A10 men's basketball game
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Alexander Zverev ousts Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open

nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240124.jpg
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
nbc_pft_divisionalrdlosers_240124.jpg
Which doesn't belong: Divisional Round losers
nbc_pft_raiderstomtelesco_240124.jpg
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is 'shocking'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240124.jpg
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
nbc_pft_divisionalrdlosers_240124.jpg
Which doesn't belong: Divisional Round losers
nbc_pft_raiderstomtelesco_240124.jpg
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is 'shocking'

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Goal achieved: Nick Dunlap takes over top spot as No. 1-ranked amateur

  
Published January 24, 2024 09:19 AM
McCabe discusses what he told AmEx winner Dunlap
January 22, 2024 02:04 PM
Dr. Bhrett McCabe joins Golf Today to talk about unlocking Nick Dunlap's success mentally and how to prepare young golfers with a winning mindset.

At least one of Nick Dunlap’s remaining amateur goals has been achieved.

After his history-making victory at the PGA Tour’s American Express, Dunlap, the 20-year-old sensation from Alabama, leapfrogged two players to reach the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the first time.

The No. 1 spot had long been a goal for Dunlap, who is currently mulling his pro future. With the win at PGA West, Dunlap has PGA Tour status through at least 2026 and would be exempt into the seven remaining signature events if he opts to turn pro. Dunlap is meeting this week in Tuscaloosa with his family, coaches and advisors to determine his next step. The Tour heads to Pebble Beach next week for the second signature event featuring no cut and a $20 million purse.

Ranked third in the World Amateur standings, Dunlap soared past both Gordon Sargent and Christo Lamprecht to assume the No. 1 spot. The stunning performance, when Dunlap became the first amateur to win on Tour since 1991, also lifted him all the way to 68th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Becoming the top-ranked amateur and winning an NCAA title for Alabama were Dunlap’s two biggest remaining goals.

Only one left.