GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: Necessary? Did the U.S. team need to scout Marco Simone?

Nine of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members traveled to Rome, Italy, last week for a sneak peek at Marco Simone, which will host the matches, beginning Sept. 29.

Did the players really need to go? One writer believes, most certainly not.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate. Listen below or click here to watch on YouTube.

They also preview the start of the PGA Tour’s fall season and weigh in on Lavner’s upcoming journey to Spain for the Solheim Cup, as well as what’s on the grill and a little fantasy football.