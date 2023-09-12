 Skip navigation
GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: Necessary? Did the U.S. team need to scout Marco Simone?

  
Published September 12, 2023 07:35 PM
Ryder Cup Trophy Tour - Rome

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of the Ryder Cup Trophy in front of the Coliseum during the Ryder Cup Trophy Tour event on September 13, 2016 in Rome, Italy.The Ryder Cup Trophy Tour will visit several locations across Europe over the coming months to promote the 2016 Ryder Cup which will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, from September 30th (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images for Ryder Cup Trophy Tour)

Paolo Bruno

Nine of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup team members traveled to Rome, Italy, last week for a sneak peek at Marco Simone, which will host the matches, beginning Sept. 29.

Did the players really need to go? One writer believes, most certainly not.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate. Listen below or click here to watch on YouTube.

They also preview the start of the PGA Tour’s fall season and weigh in on Lavner’s upcoming journey to Spain for the Solheim Cup, as well as what’s on the grill and a little fantasy football.