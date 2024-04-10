Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?
Published April 10, 2024 04:53 PM
It’s a big week in golf and the fellas have a beefy podcast ahead of the 88th Masters Tournament.
In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy’s mentality, the super group of McIlroy-Scottie Scheffler-Xander Schauffele, who can possibly challenge the world No. 1, and that awful weather forecast for Thursday morning.
- 0:00: Run-up to the Masters
- 03:00: Thursday’s forecast looks downright awful!
- 07:30: Biggest takeaways from Masters chairman’s press conference
- 16:30: The complications of a professional women’s tournament at Augusta
- 25:00: Scottie, Rory and Xander super-group
- 30:30: Rory’s mindset, chances to win this week
- 38:00: Who else can challenge Scottie?
- 45:00: Lav’s controversial fashion choices
- 47:30: Pick to win, contend – plus a few dark horses