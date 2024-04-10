 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?
The Masters - Preview Day Three
Best buds Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler on baby watch at Augusta

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_fantsaymvps_240410.jpg
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
nbc_roto_rwbevancarter_240410.jpg
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

  
Published April 10, 2024 04:53 PM

It’s a big week in golf and the fellas have a beefy podcast ahead of the 88th Masters Tournament.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy’s mentality, the super group of McIlroy-Scottie Scheffler-Xander Schauffele, who can possibly challenge the world No. 1, and that awful weather forecast for Thursday morning.

  • 0:00: Run-up to the Masters
  • 03:00: Thursday’s forecast looks downright awful!
  • 07:30: Biggest takeaways from Masters chairman’s press conference
  • 16:30: The complications of a professional women’s tournament at Augusta
  • 25:00: Scottie, Rory and Xander super-group
  • 30:30: Rory’s mindset, chances to win this week
  • 38:00: Who else can challenge Scottie?
  • 45:00: Lav’s controversial fashion choices
  • 47:30: Pick to win, contend – plus a few dark horses