Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

It’s a big week in golf and the fellas have a beefy podcast ahead of the 88th Masters Tournament.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy’s mentality, the super group of McIlroy-Scottie Scheffler-Xander Schauffele, who can possibly challenge the world No. 1, and that awful weather forecast for Thursday morning.