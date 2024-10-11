‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
Published October 11, 2024 10:58 AM
Not often a professional hears, “Great double bogey,” but such was deserving for Peter Malnati in the opening round of the Black Desert Championship.
Malnati was 1 under par on Thursday when he hit two tee shots out of bounds — in opposite directions — at the par-4 fourth. After the two penalty strokes, he finally split the difference with his fifth shot and from 177 yards, holed out for a 6.
Malnati’s reaction: “Golf sucks so bad.”
“Golf sucks” 😂@PeterMalnati’s reaction was priceless after a hole-out double bogey @BDChampionship. pic.twitter.com/79yAcEDIRt— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 10, 2024
He went on to shoot 2-over 73.