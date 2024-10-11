 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week
Syndication: The Record
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 6

nbc_cbb_uclawbb_hccloseint_241011.jpg
Close wants UCLA to be 'obsessed' with the process
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey

  
Published October 11, 2024 10:58 AM

Not often a professional hears, “Great double bogey,” but such was deserving for Peter Malnati in the opening round of the Black Desert Championship.

Malnati was 1 under par on Thursday when he hit two tee shots out of bounds — in opposite directions — at the par-4 fourth. After the two penalty strokes, he finally split the difference with his fifth shot and from 177 yards, holed out for a 6.

Malnati’s reaction: “Golf sucks so bad.”

He went on to shoot 2-over 73.