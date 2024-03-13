 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Past time to prioritize fans; so what’s the plan?
SX Team Solitaire Robbie Wageman.jpg
Robbie Wageman, Team Solitaire reprise retro Supercross gear in Raw video
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cousins_USA.jpg
Betting the NFL: Steelers and Falcons with new QBs and new hope

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal2_240313.jpg
Semenyo’s brace gives Cherries lead v. Luton Town
nbc_bfa_offsznmoves_240313.jpg
Vikings are a good ‘landing spot’ for Darnold
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_240313.jpg
Semenyo makes it 3-3 for Bournemouth v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Here’s what Max Homa would do to improve golf’s viewing experience

  
Published March 13, 2024 05:45 PM

Nitpicking.

We’re all guilty of it; Max Homa, too. Especially as it relates to professional golf’s television product.

“I think the nitpicking of it is getting kind of tired,” Homa said Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass, “and we could just do a better job of just shutting up and playing some golf and doing our best to entertain.”

But just because Homa is making a concerted effort to quell his opinion, it doesn’t mean that he lacks takes. For one, Homa says, fewer commercials. That Tiger Woods guy playing more would help, too.

His other idea for boosting golf’s viewing experience? Cut tracker.

“If I had to pick one thing I would like, Fridays out here are awesome when we do have a cut,” Homa said. “I think something just to lean into; Friday’s not determining the golf tournament, let’s follow some guys sweating the cut line. Little things like that.”

At the end of the day, though, Homa argues, “It’s golf. It’s slower. It’s not football, it’s not basketball. But there’s a lot of beauty in it…

“It’s a niche sport. I would love for it to grow a bit. I think through COVID a lot of people have found a love for playing the game, and I’m hoping that translates to them watching more, but if not, then that’s all right.”