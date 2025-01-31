 Skip navigation
Hideki Matsuyama the latest to have name botched by first-tee announcer

  
Published January 31, 2025 04:03 PM

Add Hideki Matsuyama to the list of players to have their names mispronounced, misidentified or flat-out butchered by a first-tee announcer.

The world No. 5 was announced as “Hideekee Matsumoola” before beginning his second round at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The announcer immediately apologized and Matsuyama good-naturedly laughed it off.

Though there are countless flubs that have never been recorded, we have heard some good ones over the years (click here for a listen):

  • Brooks Koepka: Bruce Koepka and Brooks Cupcake
  • Jimmy Walker: Jimmy Fowler
  • Rickie Fowler: Rickie Flower
  • Jordan Spieth: Justin Spieth
  • Jason Day: Jordan Day
  • Xander Schauffele: Xander Soufflé
  • Luke Donald: Luke McDonald