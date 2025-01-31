Hideki Matsuyama the latest to have name botched by first-tee announcer
Published January 31, 2025 04:03 PM
Add Hideki Matsuyama to the list of players to have their names mispronounced, misidentified or flat-out butchered by a first-tee announcer.
The world No. 5 was announced as “Hideekee Matsumoola” before beginning his second round at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
“Hideekee Matsumoola”— Golfbet (@Golfbet) January 31, 2025
Always a safe bet that Hideki will be a good sport about a botched name announcement 😂 pic.twitter.com/XDVrGEb3Zi
The announcer immediately apologized and Matsuyama good-naturedly laughed it off.
Though there are countless flubs that have never been recorded, we have heard some good ones over the years (click here for a listen):
- Brooks Koepka: Bruce Koepka and Brooks Cupcake
- Jimmy Walker: Jimmy Fowler
- Rickie Fowler: Rickie Flower
- Jordan Spieth: Justin Spieth
- Jason Day: Jordan Day
- Xander Schauffele: Xander Soufflé
- Luke Donald: Luke McDonald