Hideki Matsuyama the latest to have name botched by first-tee announcer

Add Hideki Matsuyama to the list of players to have their names mispronounced, misidentified or flat-out butchered by a first-tee announcer.

The world No. 5 was announced as “Hideekee Matsumoola” before beginning his second round at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Always a safe bet that Hideki will be a good sport about a botched name announcement 😂 pic.twitter.com/XDVrGEb3Zi — Golfbet (@Golfbet) January 31, 2025

The announcer immediately apologized and Matsuyama good-naturedly laughed it off.

