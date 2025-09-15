How Ryder Cuppers on both sides fared in final starts before Bethpage

Two years ago in Rome, Jordan Spieth was asked to diagnose the Americans’ lopsided Ryder Cup defeat. With nine of 12 U.S. Ryder Cuppers taking five weeks off leading into those matches, Spieth didn’t need to think long.

“If you asked us when we would like to play the Ryder Cup relative to our schedule, I think we would probably say, give us a week after The Tour Championship or two weeks after and then go, instead of five,” Spieth said. “For me personally, I’d like to feel pretty sharp going in and obviously individually, I did not have the opportunity to even play any of those events where I may have. But that’s just how I feel.”

On Sunday, all but two of this year’s U.S. players wrapped up four days at the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship, with Scottie Scheffler winning by a shot over Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin. The Americans had four players in the top in Napa.

On the other side of the pond, European captain Luke Donald saw 11 of his 12 guys tee it up in the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England. LIV player Jon Rahm was among them, tying for 13th. Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland led the way with T-5’s.

The Ryder Cup will be contested Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Here’s a full list of results by this year’s Ryder Cup competitors on Sunday:

U.S.

Scottie Scheffler – win, 19 under, Procore

Ben Griffin – second, 18 under, Procore

J.J. Spaun, sixth, 15 under, Procore

Cameron Young, T-9, 12 under, Procore

Sam Burns, T-13, 10 under, Procore

Russell Henley, T-19, 9 under, Procore

Patrick Cantlay, T-30, 7 under, Procore

Harris English, T-43, 5 under, Procore

Collin Morikawa, T-43, 5 under, Procore

Justin Thomas, 69th, 1 over, Procore

Xander Schauffele, DNP

Bryson DeChambeau, DNP

Europe