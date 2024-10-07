 Skip navigation
How to watch: 2024 Black Desert Championship, Buick LPGA Shanghai TV times, stream links

  
Published October 7, 2024 07:00 AM

The PGA Tour heads west for the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

The LPGA, meanwhile, begins its late-season Asian swing with the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Here’s how you can watch all the action this week in the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: NB3 Collegiate Match Play

Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • 5:30-8:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Black Desert Championship

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the Buick LPGA Shanghai

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • 11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • 11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • 11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the FedEx Open de France

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • 7-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • 6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the SAS Championship

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app