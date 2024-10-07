How to watch: 2024 Black Desert Championship, Buick LPGA Shanghai TV times, stream links

The PGA Tour heads west for the inaugural Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

The LPGA, meanwhile, begins its late-season Asian swing with the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Here’s how you can watch all the action this week in the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: NB3 Collegiate Match Play

Tuesday, Oct. 8

5:30-8:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Wednesday, Oct. 9

4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch the Black Desert Championship

Thursday, Oct. 10



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the Buick LPGA Shanghai

Wednesday, Oct. 9



11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 10



11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11



11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12



11PM-4AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the FedEx Open de France

Thursday, Oct. 10



7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 11



7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12



7-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13



6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the SAS Championship

Friday, Oct. 11



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 12



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 13

