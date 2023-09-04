 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV schedule for Horizon Irish Open, Kroger Queen City, FOH Collegiate

  
Published September 4, 2023 01:03 PM
mcilroy_1920_irishopen21_teeshot_crowd.jpg

Getty Images

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Folds of Honor Collegiate, Day 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Folds of Honor Collegiate, Day 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Folds of Honor Collegiate, Day 3 (NCAA)

Thursday

8AM-1PM (GC): Horizon Irish Open, Round 1 (DPWT)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

8AM-1PM (GC): Horizon Irish Open, Round 2 (DPWT)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Horizon Irish Open, Round 3 (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Horizon Irish Open, final round (DPWT)

2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Kroger Queen City Championship, final round (LPGA)

5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Ascension Charity Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)