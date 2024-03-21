 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL (CN)
Ilia Malinin set for world championships medals showdown after all-star short program
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
Dramodd Odoms.jpg
Dramodd Odoms Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
oly_fsmen_worlds_kagiyamashort_240321.jpg
Kagiyama sandwiched between Uno and Malinin
oly_fsmen_worlds_malininshort_v2_240321.jpg
Malinin slightly trails Japanese duo after short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL (CN)
Ilia Malinin set for world championships medals showdown after all-star short program
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
Dramodd Odoms.jpg
Dramodd Odoms Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
oly_fsmen_worlds_kagiyamashort_240321.jpg
Kagiyama sandwiched between Uno and Malinin
oly_fsmen_worlds_malininshort_v2_240321.jpg
Malinin slightly trails Japanese duo after short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘Hype man’ Fred Couples helps spark Alison Lee after dog bite and frustrating start

  
Published March 21, 2024 06:57 PM

Coming off a torrid finish to 2023, Alison Lee was looking forward to extending her fine play into ’24.

But an expected injury in January, occurred when her boyfriend’s dog bit her left hand, left her hospitalized and sidelined. She wasn’t able to make her first start of the season until the HSBC Women’s World Championship three weeks ago, and that left her more shaken than settled.

“Playing in Singapore was really disappointing for me. I only had a couple weeks of practice going into that week, but I didn’t play as well as I wanted to,” she said Thursday after her opening round at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

“You know, my biggest fear, too, is losing it, right? Like I had such a great end of the year last year. Golf is such an unpredictable game. Anything can happen. I can have a really good stretch of events and then the next week you can play terribly.”

Lee tied for 51st in the no-cut HSBC event, posting rounds of 79 and 77 in the process. It was a far cry from the way she concluded last year, with a win on the Ladies European Tour and three consecutive runner-up finishes on the LPGA.

And now, was her form gone?

She tried her best to stay positive, knowing it was just one start with little preparation. She also saw her putting coach and her swing coach over the last two weeks.

And, she talked to her “personal hype man”: Fred Couples.

Lee revealed at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship that Couples had reached out to her and told her how impressed he was with her game. The two recently had another positive talk.

“My boyfriend can go on and on and tell me how great I am. Doesn’t mean anything because I’m like, you’re supposed to say that,” Lee said.

“When you have someone like him [Couples] who’s a legend who says all these nice things – he doesn’t have to say any of that – for him to put some time aside and give me a little bit of confidence and tell me things that sometimes I don’t believe myself is a lot. It means a lot to me.”

The good vibes, the encouragement and the practice all helped on Thursday as Lee shot 5-under 66 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Southern California to sit two off the 18-hole lead.

The UCLA product is seeking her first LPGA title as well as spots on the U.S. Olympic team and the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

“Giving myself a little bit of confidence,” she said, “and thankfully all the hard work I put in is paying off.”