‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s Ryder Cup teammates asked to listen to his music

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_pst_fulvschepreview_230927.jpg
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_pst_fulvschepreview_230927.jpg
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s Ryder Cup teammates asked to listen to his music

  
Published September 27, 2023 12:17 PM

There is music to pump you up and there is music that could be used as a torture device.

Viktor Hovland’s favorite song appears to both.

In a Ryder Cup Europe social post, Hovland said his favorite song was “Instill” by Humanity’s Last Breath. The Norwegian notably enjoys heavy metal and this is pretty heavy.

For the amusement of the public – but not for players – Hovland’s European teammates put on headphones and gave the song a listen.

Some thoughts:

“That’s brutal.” – Bob MacIntyre

“That’s not even music.” – Matt Fitzpatrick

“It sounds like the devil.” – Rory McIlroy

Watch and listen to the tremendous takes below: