‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s Ryder Cup teammates asked to listen to his music
Published September 27, 2023 12:17 PM
There is music to pump you up and there is music that could be used as a torture device.
Viktor Hovland’s favorite song appears to both.
In a Ryder Cup Europe social post, Hovland said his favorite song was “Instill” by Humanity’s Last Breath. The Norwegian notably enjoys heavy metal and this is pretty heavy.
For the amusement of the public – but not for players – Hovland’s European teammates put on headphones and gave the song a listen.
Some thoughts:
“That’s brutal.” – Bob MacIntyre
“That’s not even music.” – Matt Fitzpatrick
“It sounds like the devil.” – Rory McIlroy
Watch and listen to the tremendous takes below:
Team Europe reacting to Viktor Hovland's favourite song 😂#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/yNledld2B0— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2023