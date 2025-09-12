 Skip navigation
John Daly cards ’19' on a single hole during first round of PGA Tour Champions event

  
Published September 12, 2025 05:48 PM

John Daly is no stranger to big numbers.

On Friday at the PGA Tour Champions’ Sanford International, Daly didn’t just hit it hard but hit it a lot on Minnehaha Country Club’s par-5 12th hole. Daly needed 19 strokes to complete the hole, as he deposited seven balls into the penalty area, either the water that bisects the fairway in front of the green, or the wooded area left of the green.

PGA Tour Champions does not have ShotLink, and the shot-by-shot simply says that Daly hit his tee ball into the rough before rattling off penalty strokes. Finally, he got up and down from the intermediate rough for his ’19.’

Daly’s score on the hole was originally shown as a ‘17’ before being changed after he officially signed for an 18-over 88, nine shots worse than anybody else in the 78-player field.

That adjustment is significant because it’s believed to be Daly’s highest single-hole score of his competitive career. He previously carded an ‘18’ on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill during the 1998 Arnold Palmer Invitational.