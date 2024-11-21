Justin Thomas and wife Jill announce birth of daughter
Published November 21, 2024 10:32 AM
Justin Thomas announced via Instagram Thursday morning that his wife, Jill, had given birth to the couple’s first child.
Mollie Grace Thomas was born Nov. 18, according to the proud father.
Thomas most recently played in Japan’s Zozo Championship, which concluded Oct. 27. He was not among the initial field list for December’s PNC Championship, which he has played multiple times — and won — with father Mike.