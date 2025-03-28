Keith Mitchell co-leads in Houston despite this ‘absolutely stupid mistake’

Keith Mitchell is making a habit of getting off to great starts.

Thursday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open was no different – except, of course, for the first hole.

Mitchell fired a 5-under 65 to share the first-round lead at Memorial Park with Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Gerard and Taylor Pendrith. The round marked the fifth time in eight starts this year that Mitchell had shot 68 or lower in the opening round.

But getting back to that first hole, the par-4 first hole, where Mitchell carded his first of two bogeys on a day that otherwise included five birdies and an eagle. Mitchell called it “an absolutely stupid mistake” after he found the middle of the fairway. Mitchell’s second shot from 203 yards out missed the flag by about 35 yards right, instead finding a greenside bunker.

There was a reason, Mitchell explained afterward.

“It was lift, clean and place, and didn’t clean it,” Mitchell said. “I kind of had a mud ball and shot it dead right, so my caddie gave me a hard time and made fun of me a little bit, which I deserve it.”

Mitchel splashed out about 10 feet short and missed that putt, but he’d bounce back with 6-under golf the rest of the way.

Now comes the challenge of keeping the momentum, something Mitchell has struggled with this season. Remember all those great first rounds? Well, Mitchell has yet to finish in the top 20 in his first seven events.

Asked what he’d potentially do differently this week to ensure a better result, Mitchell responded, “Play better Friday through Sunday.”

And, if permitted, remember to clean the mud off his ball.