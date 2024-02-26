 Skip navigation
Korn Ferry Tour players greeted by mosquito invasion in Argentina

  
Published February 26, 2024 03:42 PM

There could be a record amount of mosquito repellant used on the Korn Ferry Tour this week in Argentina.

The city of Buenos Aires and its surrounding areas have been dealing with multiple mosquito invasions since the start of the new year, according to the Buenos Aires Times. The most recent swarm hit less than a week ago following another bout of flooding, and multiple videos online show hordes of the flying insects invading city streets, structures, subway stations and more. One video showed what looked like a dark cloud of mosquitoes flying over a road.

Olivos Golf Club, where the 117 Visa Argentina Open will begin on Thursday, is located about 25 miles north of the capital’s center. Some players who have arrived in Buenos Aires have already reported run-ins with the mosquitoes. Another, Thomas Walsh, posted a video of himself hitting a shot on the range while wearing protective netting over his head and upper body.

Per the Times, mosquito experts say the issue could last several weeks – and perhaps longer should more rainfall happen, as the insects are attracted to standing water. Monday evening’s forecast did call for a small chance of precipitation. Government are distributing free repellant across the city.

“The use of repellent is one of the most effective measures to prevent Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya diseases,” the Times report stated. “Repellents should be applied evenly to exposed skin, every two hours or more often if sweating or wetting, experts recommend.”