Top News

Baycurrent Classic 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Minami Katsu fires 61 to grab two-shot lead at Buick LPGA Shanghai
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

Eagles may need Hurts to be more vocal
Eagles offense has a scheme issue
How responsible is Hurts for Eagles’ woes?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Minami Katsu fires 61 to grab two-shot lead at Buick LPGA Shanghai
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

Eagles may need Hurts to be more vocal
Eagles offense has a scheme issue
How responsible is Hurts for Eagles’ woes?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Last year’s runner-up, Max Greyserman leads by four in Japan; Xander Schauffele T-2

  
Published October 10, 2025 08:39 AM
Schauffele 'trying to catch up' after rib injury
October 9, 2025 02:13 PM
Xander Schauffele wasn't at his best during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, shooting a 71. Watch highlights from his round and analysis from the Golf Central Pregame crew about his struggles in 2025.

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Max Greyserman missed winning by one shot a year ago in Japan. This time he’ll try again to break through for his first PGA Tour victory.

Greyserman shot an 8-under 63 on Friday — he is 12-under 130 for two rounds — to take a four-shot lead at the Baycurrent Classic. He is four clear of Alex Smalley (65), Xander Schauffele (63) and Alex Noren (65).

This is the only PGA Tour tournament in Japan. The tournament was moved this year to Yokohama after being played east of Tokyo. The event premiered in 2019 and was won by Tiger Woods.

“I’ve been doing things well this week from the start and so I just need to keep doing what I’m doing,” Greyserman said.

He was asked if he picked up fans after coming close last year, losing on the 72nd hole to Nico Echavarria.

“I would imagine some of these people went last year and I’m sure they remember me,” he said.

Schauffele shot an even-par 71 on Thursday and was slowed by gusting winds that swept the course.

“Yesterday felt like you were just trying to survive the round and at some points it felt like there’s almost no wind today,” Schauffele said. “Greens were rolling pretty nice and the wind was down. If you’re hitting good shots you were getting rewarded for them, so I was able to take advantage of a lot of that.”

Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Here are third-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s event in Japan.

Four other players are five strokes behind the leader, including defending champion Echavarria.

Japan’s Kazuki Higa shot a blistering 8-under 28 on his first nine on Friday— he had eight birdies on his first nine holes — but he couldn’t keep up the pace on his second nine and finished with a 64. He is six strokes off the lead.

Collin Morikawa, who played on the losing U.S. Ryder Cup team with Schauffele, shot a 3-under 68 Friday and is nine strokes behind at the Yokohama Country Club.