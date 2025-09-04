Late bogeys cost Rory McIlroy in Round 1 of Irish Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Late bogeys cost Rory McIlroy in Round 1 of Irish Open

  
Published September 4, 2025 09:12 AM
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
September 3, 2025 10:46 AM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard preview the "Golf Channel Games," where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will lead teams in a rapid-fire, team golf competition in December at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Rory McIlroy found a bit of success early Thursday in the Amgen Irish Open, but lost ground late with back-to-back bogeys.

McIlroy shot 1-under 71 at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland, and was five off the early pace set by Nacho Elvira.

“Actually pretty encouraged how I played. Just didn’t score as well as I wanted to,” McIlroy said. “Game feels pretty good. Yeah, as I said, off the tee was good. Was sort of a continuation of what I saw at East Lake a couple weeks ago. Just a matter of being more efficient with the scoring.”

Shane Lowry, playing in the group in front of McIlroy, had a 69. Brooks Koepka, making his tournament debut, matched McIlroy’s 1-under performance.

“It’s a new driver, too, so very, very happy with myself,” said Lowry, who had four birdies and one bogey. “Yeah, honestly I’ve been struggling to find the driver that I love this year, and — yeah, that was good today.”

Thriston Lawrence, who won last week’s Omega European Masters, shot 81 and was last among the early wave.

McIlroy teed off on a drizzly morning in front of a partisan crowd, and gave them reason to cheer with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13, his second and fourth holes of the round. After a bogey at the 15th, he birdied the 16th and 18th holes, both par 5s.

Making the turn in 3 under, on the course where he won his lone Irish Open in 2016, McIlroy traded a bogey at the second, his 11th, for a birdie at the fourth.

He then missed an 8-footer for par at the seventh, went long on the par-3 eighth and couldn’t get up and down, and missed an 11-footer for birdie at the last.

“Ball striking-wise I thought I was pretty good today. Then, yeah, around the greens for the most part I was good,” McIlroy said. “I missed a couple mid-range putts there at the end of the round to save par and that one at the last for birdie, but felt like I hit decent putts and just hitting edges.”

Round 1 coverage resumes on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. EDT.