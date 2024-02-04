Leader Joaquin Niemann penalized prior to Sunday’s final round of LIV Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann’s lead has been cut to two shots without a shot being hit Sunday at LIV Mayakoba.

Niemann went from up four shots to leading by just two following a two-stroke penalty that was assessed retroactively on Sunday morning after Niemann was found to have taken an improper drop and played from the wrong spot during Saturday’s second round.

Per a LIV statement, the rules committee became aware of a potential rules violation by Niemann while he took relief from a cart path on the par-5 13th hole. After reviewing the incident, the committee found Niemann to be in violation of Rule 14.7a as Niemann did not drop within his one-club-length relief area.

The general penalty of two shots was added to Niemann’s score on the hole, giving him a double-bogey 7. His overall score went from 1-under 70 to 1-over 72.

Niemann, who fired a 59 in the first round, sits at 11 under through 36 holes, two clear of Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester.