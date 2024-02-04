 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
SKI-FRA-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN-SLALOM
Daniel Yule goes from 30th to 1st in Alpine skiing World Cup slalom
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manuvwesthamehl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_chewol_silvagoal_240204.jpg
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chewol_cunhagoal3_240204.jpg
Cunha’s hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
SKI-FRA-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN-SLALOM
Daniel Yule goes from 30th to 1st in Alpine skiing World Cup slalom
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manuvwesthamehl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_chewol_silvagoal_240204.jpg
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chewol_cunhagoal3_240204.jpg
Cunha’s hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Leader Joaquin Niemann penalized prior to Sunday’s final round of LIV Mayakoba

  
Published February 4, 2024 10:51 AM

Joaquin Niemann’s lead has been cut to two shots without a shot being hit Sunday at LIV Mayakoba.

Niemann went from up four shots to leading by just two following a two-stroke penalty that was assessed retroactively on Sunday morning after Niemann was found to have taken an improper drop and played from the wrong spot during Saturday’s second round.

Per a LIV statement, the rules committee became aware of a potential rules violation by Niemann while he took relief from a cart path on the par-5 13th hole. After reviewing the incident, the committee found Niemann to be in violation of Rule 14.7a as Niemann did not drop within his one-club-length relief area.

The general penalty of two shots was added to Niemann’s score on the hole, giving him a double-bogey 7. His overall score went from 1-under 70 to 1-over 72.

Niemann, who fired a 59 in the first round, sits at 11 under through 36 holes, two clear of Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester.