MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Linnea Strom shoots 60, goes from T-52 to champion at ShopRite LPGA

  
Published June 9, 2024 05:57 PM
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title.

After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. — three hours, 40 minutes before the final group — on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort on Sunday.

Strom had an eagle — chipping in from 15 feet on the par-5 ninth — and nine birdies to get to 14-under 199. The 27-year-old Swede birdied the last three holes and four of the last five.

“Honestly, really did not expect this waking up today,” Strom said. “This is proof that you should never give up. Just go out there and give it your all.”

She had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register Ping. The previous best final round for a winner was a 61 by Inbee Park in the 2014 Manulife Financial LPGA Classic.

Strom started the day tied for 52nd for, by far, the biggest comeback by position on the tour since 1984. The previous largest comeback by position since 1984 was Ayako Okamoto in a tie for 23rd at the 1987 Lady Keystone Open.

“I think I just tried to do as well as I could and I honestly didn’t think I was playing for winning,” Strom said. “I mean, obviously, always want to win in the back of your head, but I just tried to put a good score out there today. I’m very proud of how I handled myself all around today.”

Strom won after missing the cuts in five of her last six events. The former Arizona State star is the 15th Swedish player to win on the tour.

“Obviously, very happy right now,” Strom said.” I worked very hard for this. Just surreal that it’s finally happening.”

Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue of Japan tied for second. Khang closed with a 66, and Furue shot 65.

“Yesterday in interview, I told you guys that we saw 10 under and you never know what to expect out there,” Khang said. “You asked me how far you had to be back, and apparently 7 was good spot to be. Overall, it’s very impressive what Linnea did today.”

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand was 12 under after a 65.