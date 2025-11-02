 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
Miyu Yamashita takes Maybank title in playoff for second LPGA win
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Primer: Hawks continue without Trae Young

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIV's Tom McKibbin wins Hong Kong Open in rout to punch Open ticket

  By
  Brentley Romine,
  By
  Brentley Romine
  
Published November 2, 2025 06:32 AM
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
October 27, 2025 02:58 PM
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is "a cautionary tale" for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.

Tom McKibbin’s dominant victory Sunday at the Link Hong Kong Open came with an added prize: a spot in the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

McKibbin began the final round at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling leading by just a shot over M.J. Maguire, the journeyman pro who played his college golf at North Florida. McKibbin, who committed to Florida before instead turning pro and later joining LIV Golf last year, birdied five of his first seven holes on the back nine to pull away. Though he bogeyed his last, McKibbin still fired 7-under 63 to finish at 27 under, a whopping seven strokes clear of fellow LIV member Peter Uihlein.

Next year’s Open start will be the 22-year-old McKibbin’s third appearance. He missed the cut this past summer at Royal Portrush and was T-66 in his debut in 2024 at Royal Troon. McKibbin has also logged starts in a U.S. Open (T-41, 2024) and PGA Championship (T-50, 2025).

This is McKibbin’s third professional win, following victories at the 2023 Porsche European Open on the DP World Tour and a 2022 Minor League Golf Tour event, which came by a shot over PGA Tour player Eric Cole.

Maguire, with a closing 70, slipped to 19 under, where he tied for third with Louis Oosthuizen and Tomoyo Ikemura. Wenyi Ding, who turned pro early out of Arizona State last fall, tied for sixth with Matt Jones and Scott Hend.

The Hong Kong Open was the third of 15 Open Qualifying Series events for the 2026 Open. Marco Penge (Spanish Open) and Naoyuki Kataoka (Japan Open) previously qualified.

The next Open Qualifying Series event is the Australian Open, set for Dec. 4-7.