Loaded Cognizant pre-qualifiers include Charlie Woods, Miles Russell, Cameron Kuchar

A Woods is hoping to play the PGA Tour event at PGA National.

Charlie Woods is entered into a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches, the annual Tour stop formerly known as the Honda Classic. Woods will play the pre-q held at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. He’s paired with Ireland’s Ruaidhri McGee and Olin Browne, Jr., son of the three-time PGA Tour winner; the trio will tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET.

This will be the 15-year-old Woods’ first pre-q start – and he’s not the only amateur competing.

Miles Russell, who like Woods is a Class of 2027 recruit, became the youngest winner in AJGA Junior Players Championship history last year when he won at TPC Sawgrass as a 14-year-old. He won the Boys Junior PGA a few weeks prior and made the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team last year as well.

Cameron Kuchar, the 17-year-old son of Tour pro Matt Kuchar, and Austin Lemieux, the 27-year-old son of Pittsburgh Penguins great Mario Lemieux, also are entered.

Other notables entered in the pre-qualifiers include Tommy Kuhl, Willie Mack III, Tyler Strafaci, Patrick Flavin, Luis Gagne, Sunny Kim, Julian Perico, Andy Zhang, Harrison Ott, Brett White, Gabriel Lench, Chris Nido, Will Grimmer, Gavin Hall, Steven Chervony, Angus Flanagan and Jack Maguire.

The top 25 finishers and ties at each of the four pre-q sites advance to the Monday qualifier at the Tesoro Club’s Palmer Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida.