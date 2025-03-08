 Skip navigation
Ludvig Åberg finds water twice in one hole for triple bogey at Arnold Palmer Invitational

  
Published March 8, 2025 03:11 PM

At just five strokes off the lead, Ludvig Åberg found himself still within striking distance entering the eighth hole at Bay Hill in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

That eighth hole, though, changed things quite a bit.

Åberg found water twice on that hole — first on a wayward approach from a fairway bunker, then on his next swing from the drop area — and ended up carding a 7 for triple bogey.

It was almost even worse, too. Åberg made a nice downhill putt to “save” triple.

It was part of a rough stretch for the Swedish phenom who earned his second career PGA Tour win at The Genesis Invitational three weeks ago. Åberg also bogeyed 7, 9, 11 and 12, putting him at 7-over in that six-hole stretch.

It sent his tournament score to 5-over, 12 shots off the lead.